Astros’ Carlos Correa on IL for health and safety protocols

Manager Dusty Baker spoke of Correa being out of the lineup before the move was announced, but didn’t provide many details aside from saying he was not at the ballpark for the game against the New York Yankees.

Friday’s move came a day after Correa announced that he would not play in next week’s All-Star Game so he could spend time with wife Daniella , who is expecting the couple’s first child.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the injured list because of health and safety protocols.

“If he says he’s out sick, for this guy not to play, especially against the Yankees and [not] be in the starting lineup, then you know he’s sick,” Baker said.

Correa is the second Houston player to recently be put on the injured list because of health and safety protocols. Reliever Brooks Raley landed on the list Thursday.

Correa is batting .288 with 16 homers, 20 doubles and 52 RBIs in 82 games this season.

The Astros recalled infielder Taylor Jones from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his spot on the roster.

Hendricks, Cubs double up Cardinals

Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 10-5, in Chicago.

Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.

Joc Pederson doubled twice, including a three-run hit in the first. Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak.

Bryant didn’t start for a second consecutive game because of a strained right hamstring, but hit the first pitch he saw from Junior Fernández to the wall in left field with the bases loaded. The All-Star came home when Wisdom connected for his 12th homer to make it 9-2.

Hendricks (11-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in 6⅓ innings while walking one and hitting a batter.

Hendricks, one of the Cubs’ few bright spots as they’ve tumbled below .500, had won eight straight starts before no-decisions in his previous two outings.

The 31-year-old righthander helped out in the field, too. Hendricks snared Dylan Carlson’s comeback liner to start the fifth, then jumped high off the mound rob Tyler O’Neill of a single to end the inning.

Carlson had three hits and Paul DeJong had a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the ninth for the Cardinals, who have lost four of six. Starter Wade LeBlanc (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits in three innings.

Javier Báez started at shortstop for the Cubs after missing two games with a right thumb sprain. O’Neill was in left field for the Cardinals after a right pinkie injury and a food allergy reaction limited him to two plate appearances over the past week.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the first and Pederson cleared them with two outs when Carlson slid and couldn’t hang onto a sinking liner in right field.

The Cardinals cut it to 3-2 in the third on singles by O’Neill and Yadier Molina with two outs.

Ian Happ’s pinch-hit single in the Chicago fourth made it 4-2. Jason Heyward added an RBI in the eighth.

Rangers rookie King on IL

Texas rookie lefthander John King was placed the 10-day injured list because of left shoulder inflammation, after the Rangers had started extending his outings in anticipation of possibly starting later in the season.

The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday, the day after King (7-5, 3.52 ERA in 27 appearances) threw 49 pitches in two innings of relief to win his second consecutive outing.

Outfielder Jason Martin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third stint with the Rangers this season.

Manager Chris Woodward said the issue with King “just popped up” and that more evaluation is planned.

King’s last three appearances have been following fellow rookie Dane Dunning in his starts as the Rangers try to limit his innings. King will be eligible to be activated from the IL on July 17, three days before Dunning’s next scheduled start in the team’s fifth game after the break.

Asked if the inflammation would have an impact on the possibility of King starting this season, Woodward said that will determined on how serious the issue is.

“We’ve got to get confirmation that he’s fine, that maybe this is just soreness, just natural, normal soreness, and that he needs a break, but nothing major,” Woodward said “But obviously, if it’s something more significant, then it will for sure.”