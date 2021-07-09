Canada wanted NHL to enact stricter virus protocols during shortened season

Face masks were prevalent throughout the NHL this past season, but documents show Canadian health officials wanted the league to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the daily testing of players and staff, rules around physical distancing and masks, and limiting the contact teammates could have away from the rink. Still, documents released to The Canadian Press under the Freedom of Information Act show health officials “strongly” recommended the league adopt additional measures before green-lighting its return. After receiving a draft of the NHL’s return-to-play protocols, health officials from Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and the Public Health Agency of Canada sent a joint letter to commissioner Gary Bettman on Dec. 23, 2020, urging the league to either add regular testing for the close contacts of players and staff to its protocols or use a “bubble model” similar to what the league created in Toronto and Edmonton to finish out the 2019-20 season. “Should any iteration of the bubble model not be achievable for the NHL, we would recommend that the start of the season be delayed for a few weeks to allow for disease rates to drop and our health systems to recover,” the letter read. Bettman replied on Dec. 24, saying the league had already incorporated input from various Canadian public health agencies into its protocols, noting that players, staff, and coaches would be tested daily and saying the league would “make best efforts” to provide families and other close contacts with access to tests when requested. He added that the NHL’s protocols had been updated to include testing for a player’s close contacts for 14 days if the player tested positive for the virus. The NHL released numbers June 28 showing it had administered more than 350,000 COVID-19 tests this season, with 119 players receiving “confirmed positives.” The virus forced 12 teams to shut down over the course of the season, postponing 55 games.
Former defenseman Watson dies at 78
Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson, who played for legendary coach Scotty Bowman in juniors, with Doug Harvey in the AHL, and coached a young Wayne Gretzky in Edmonton, has died. He was 78. A Washington Capitals spokesman said Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the club, learned of the death Thursday from a member of Watson’s family. A Penguins spokeswoman said the team was told Watson died at home in Maryland. The cause of death was not revealed. Watson tallied 17 goals and 135 assists in 877 games for Montreal, Detroit, Oakland, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Washington from 1963-1978 before finishing his career with Cincinnati in the World Hockey Association in 1979 … Pending unrestricted free agent forward Corey Perry said he would like to play stick around for a 17th NHL season, and his preference is to remain with the Canadiens. He had nine goals and 12 assists this season, his first with Montreal … The expansion Seattle Kraken will tour the state of Washington during the preseason while their arena renovation is completed. The Kraken will play home games against Vancouver in Spokane on Sept. 26, Edmonton in Everett on Oct. 1, and Calgary in Kent on Oct. 2.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Cavendish ties record with 34th stage win
Mark Cavendish added yet another mass sprint to his tally and equaled Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour de France stage wins on Friday. Merckx amassed his wins in the 1960s and 70s. Unlike Merckx — who did it a record five times between 1969 and 1974 — Cavendish has never won the Tour. Taking part in cycling’s biggest race for the first time since 2018, the 36-year-old former world champion posted his fourth stage win in the southern city of Carcassonne, France at the end of a 136.6-mile journey from Nimes. The Englishman finished comfortably ahead of Michael Morkov of Denmark and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium. There was no significant change in the overall standings as race leader Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia enjoyed a quiet day, keeping his 5:18 lead over Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard is third, 5:33 off the pace.
Advertisement
SOCCER
Vaccine plays role in Hurtado trade
CF Montreal traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in general allocation money, saying the fact the American forward was not vaccinated played into the deal. Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said the team was “satisfied” with the nine-year MLS veteran’s work, but Hurtado’s “situation was problematic.” “Before proceeding, Erik also confirmed that he was not comfortable taking the vaccine, so we concluded this deal, which we felt was very satisfactory,” Renard said in a statement Thursday. Hurtado joined Montreal as a free agent Feb. 16 and played seven games, including two starts, recording one assist … Rio de Janeiro officials are allowing Copa America organizers to invite thousands of COVID-19-tested fans into Saturday’s final at Maracana Stadium between Brazil and Argentina. Rio city health secretary Daniel Soranz issued guidelines permitting crowds of up to 10% in each section of the 78,000-seat stadium. No tickets will be sold. CONMEBOL said each team can bring 2,200 guests, who will be required to wear masks in the stadium and keep a distance of two meters among each other. No food and drinks will be allowed.
Advertisement
MISCELLANY
UConn will keep women’s rowing
The University of Connecticut reversed course on a controversial budget cut, saying it will keep its women’s rowing program for at least the next two years. The move, announced Thursday night, comes after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in May that prevented the school from dissolving the team at the end of this past season. US District Judge Stephen Underhill ruled rowers were likely to prevail in their lawsuit, which alleges eliminating the team would violate Title IX, the federal law that guarantees equal access to women in education, including athletics. The school plans to add scholarships, increase the program’s recruiting budget and work to upgrade its equipment and facilities, both sides said … The Portland Sea Dogs’ home game game against the Hartford Yard Goats was rained out and will be made as part of a doubleheader Saturday … European weightlifting champion Daniyar Ismayilov faces being stripped of his title after failing a drug test, the Turkish weightlifting federation said. Ismayilov was the Olympic silver medalist in the 69-kilogram category in 2016 and won the European title at 73 kg in April. He was not on the recently published entry lists for the upcoming games in Tokyo. Ismayilov is provisionally suspended after he tested positive for an unnamed banned substance, the federation said. Turkey’s Cumhuriyet newspaper reported Ismayilov gave the sample before winning gold at the European championships in Moscow in April.
Advertisement