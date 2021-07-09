Canada wanted NHL to enact stricter virus protocols during shortened season

Face masks were prevalent throughout the NHL this past season, but documents show Canadian health officials wanted the league to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the daily testing of players and staff, rules around physical distancing and masks, and limiting the contact teammates could have away from the rink. Still, documents released to The Canadian Press under the Freedom of Information Act show health officials “strongly” recommended the league adopt additional measures before green-lighting its return. After receiving a draft of the NHL’s return-to-play protocols, health officials from Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and the Public Health Agency of Canada sent a joint letter to commissioner Gary Bettman on Dec. 23, 2020, urging the league to either add regular testing for the close contacts of players and staff to its protocols or use a “bubble model” similar to what the league created in Toronto and Edmonton to finish out the 2019-20 season. “Should any iteration of the bubble model not be achievable for the NHL, we would recommend that the start of the season be delayed for a few weeks to allow for disease rates to drop and our health systems to recover,” the letter read. Bettman replied on Dec. 24, saying the league had already incorporated input from various Canadian public health agencies into its protocols, noting that players, staff, and coaches would be tested daily and saying the league would “make best efforts” to provide families and other close contacts with access to tests when requested. He added that the NHL’s protocols had been updated to include testing for a player’s close contacts for 14 days if the player tested positive for the virus. The NHL released numbers June 28 showing it had administered more than 350,000 COVID-19 tests this season, with 119 players receiving “confirmed positives.” The virus forced 12 teams to shut down over the course of the season, postponing 55 games.

Former defenseman Watson dies at 78

Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson, who played for legendary coach Scotty Bowman in juniors, with Doug Harvey in the AHL, and coached a young Wayne Gretzky in Edmonton, has died. He was 78. A Washington Capitals spokesman said Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the club, learned of the death Thursday from a member of Watson’s family. A Penguins spokeswoman said the team was told Watson died at home in Maryland. The cause of death was not revealed. Watson tallied 17 goals and 135 assists in 877 games for Montreal, Detroit, Oakland, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Washington from 1963-1978 before finishing his career with Cincinnati in the World Hockey Association in 1979 … Pending unrestricted free agent forward Corey Perry said he would like to play stick around for a 17th NHL season, and his preference is to remain with the Canadiens. He had nine goals and 12 assists this season, his first with Montreal … The expansion Seattle Kraken will tour the state of Washington during the preseason while their arena renovation is completed. The Kraken will play home games against Vancouver in Spokane on Sept. 26, Edmonton in Everett on Oct. 1, and Calgary in Kent on Oct. 2.