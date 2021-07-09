Duxbury names assistant Matt Landolfi as head football coach to replace fired Dave Maimaron

Landolfi, 49, has been the team’s defensive coordinator for six years. He was the interim coach after Dave Maimaron was fired in March, and helped the Dragons finish out a shortened Fall II season at 3-0.

Matt Landolfi will be the next head football coach at Duxbury High School.

Maimaron, who had been the head coach at Duxbury since 2005, lost his job after the school district learned the team used anti-Semitic and Holocaust-related language in a March 12 game against Plymouth North. An ensuing investigation showed that students in the football program used anti-Semitic audibles on the practice field as far back as 2010.

Duxbury principal Jim Donovan said in a release to students and parents that a search committee narrowed the candidate field to two finalists, and that Donovan made the final call on hiring Landolfi.

Donovan said the qualities Landolfi showed as an interim coach “far outweigh any concern that his connection to the previous program would interfere in our ability to move beyond the mistakes of the past.”

In that release, Donovan promised the football program “will never return to the negative culture it has most recently come to be defined by.”

“All players and community members should expect visible cultural and programmatic changes when practices begin in August,” he wrote.

Donovan also said he’s confident Duxbury’s returning players and coaches will operate with “a clearer understanding of why that behavior struck nerves across the country and within our community.”

Landolfi, who played football at Wesleyan and lives in Duxbury, said in the release that he understands “the magnitude and importance of this transition.

“I am committed to helping our student-athletes become the best versions of themselves on the field, in the classroom, and, most importantly, in the community,” Landolfi said. “I am excited to work in collaboration with the school administration and members of the Duxbury community to bring our entire community back together.”

The district has also hired Caitlan Sheehan as its new diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator, and she will be tasked with creating programming for Duxbury students and staff.

The school is in the process of hiring a new athletic director to replace Thom Holdgate, whose contract was not renewed. They are also without a boys’ hockey coach after John Blake was fired following allegations he sexually assaulted a student in the mid-2000s.

Superintendent John Antonucci left for a position in North Attleborough, and the district is in the process of filling that position.

On the field, the Dragons return many key players from last season’s team and should be in the hunt for a Patriot League title this fall.







