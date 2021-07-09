Game 89: Phillies at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After going 3-3 on their West Coast trip, the Red Sox return to Fenway to close out the first half of the season with a three-game series with the Phillies before heading into the All-Star break.
The two teams already faced each other in May, with the Red Sox taking two of three in Philadelphia.
Lineups
PHILLIES (42-43): TBA
Pitching: RHP Vince Velasquez (3-3, 4.50 ERA)
RED SOX (54-34): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.88 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Phillies vs. Richards: Gregorius 1-3, Harper 0-2, McCutchen 0-2, Miller 5-18, Segura 2-8
Red Sox vs. Velasquez: Bogaerts 3-7, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 1-4, Gonzalez 1-3, Hernández 0-1, Martinez 1-6, Renfroe 0-7, Verdugo 0-4, Vázquez 0-1
Stat of the day: Devers is second in MLB with 71 RBIs, trailing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 73.
Notes: The Red Sox are 27-17 at Fenway. … In his last start. Richards allowed two runs in five-plus innings. In his previous four starts (16⅔ innings), he allowed 17 earned runs as his ERA went from 3.88 on June 6 to a 4.96 ERA on June 28. … Velasquez is coming off one of his worst outing of the season, when he allowed five runs on a season-high nine hits, with three walks and four strikeouts, over six innings in an 11-1 loss at San Diego. In four career appearances (three starts) against the Red Sox, Velasquez is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA.
