Phillies at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 89: Phillies at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated July 9, 2021, 17 minutes ago
Garrett Richards allowed two runs in five innings his last time out against Oakland.
Garrett Richards allowed two runs in five innings his last time out against Oakland.Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After going 3-3 on their West Coast trip, the Red Sox return to Fenway to close out the first half of the season with a three-game series with the Phillies before heading into the All-Star break.

The two teams already faced each other in May, with the Red Sox taking two of three in Philadelphia.

Lineups

PHILLIES (42-43): TBA

Pitching: RHP Vince Velasquez (3-3, 4.50 ERA)

RED SOX (54-34): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.88 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Phillies vs. Richards: Gregorius 1-3, Harper 0-2, McCutchen 0-2, Miller 5-18, Segura 2-8

Red Sox vs. Velasquez: Bogaerts 3-7, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 1-4, Gonzalez 1-3, Hernández 0-1, Martinez 1-6, Renfroe 0-7, Verdugo 0-4, Vázquez 0-1

Stat of the day: Devers is second in MLB with 71 RBIs, trailing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 73.

Notes: The Red Sox are 27-17 at Fenway. … In his last start. Richards allowed two runs in five-plus innings. In his previous four starts (16⅔ innings), he allowed 17 earned runs as his ERA went from 3.88 on June 6 to a 4.96 ERA on June 28. … Velasquez is coming off one of his worst outing of the season, when he allowed five runs on a season-high nine hits, with three walks and four strikeouts, over six innings in an 11-1 loss at San Diego. In four career appearances (three starts) against the Red Sox, Velasquez is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

