Local sports reporter Courtney Cox joins ‘The Greg Hill Show’ at WEEI

WEEI announced a new co-host, Courtney Cox, for “The Greg Hill Show,” Thursday morning. The local sports broadcaster will join Greg Hill and former New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins on the show, which airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“As a well-established broadcaster in this market, Courtney will bring a new perspective to our morning show and we’re excited to have her join the team,” said Tim Clarke, senior vice president and marketing manager for Audacy Boston.

Cox, who currently works at NESN, joined as a digital host and reporter in 2016 and has covered events including three Super Bowls, one World Series and a Stanley Cup Final. Prior to working at NESN, she was an anchor and reporter for LAX Sports Network as well as a digital reporter for ACC Network.