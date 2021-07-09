Wellesley High junior Max Stakun-Pickering wins national title in decathlon

Bryce Kazmaier of Missouri threw a massive 209 feet, 11 inches in the javelin, the second farthest in the nation for high schoolers, to give him a 50-point lead heading into the 1,500 meters.

One of the most challenging events in track and field, the decathlon features 10 events over two days (June 30-July 1), finishing with the 1,500 meters. Stakun-Pickering anticipated the championship would come down to the final event — and he was right.

Heading into the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Outdoor Nationals track meet, Wellesley High’s Max Stakun-Pickering knew he had a chance to win a national title in the decathlon at Eugene, Ore.

Stakun-Pickering had to beat Kazmaier by eight seconds to overtake him and win the title, but he was prepared. He’d been training for this moment.

“He’d do anything he could to get his lungs and legs ready. He went pretty hard,” his father and coach, Richard Pickering, said.

Pickering also added that 1,500-meter training wasn’t his son’s “favorite” workout, and Stakun-Pickering agreed, describing it as “a lot of pain.”

“I mean, no one likes pain, right?” he said, laughing. “I may not have enjoyed it, but I’m glad I did it and would do it again.”

The pain was worth it. Stakun-Pickering, a rising senior, ran a personal best of 4:40.41 to beat Kazmaier by 14 seconds. Stakun-Pickering finished the decathlon with seven personal bests. His high jump of 6 feet, 8.75 inches was the best in the state this season.

Wellesley High's Max Stakun-Pickering's national championship was a year in the making. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The national championship was more than a year in the making. Last year, the indoor nationals were just four days away before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. Sakun-Pickering was heartbroken.

“It was really, really sad because I was all ready to go. I felt good. I was excited to compete with some good guys,” he said. “I was a sophomore at the time, so I knew I had more chances, but it was definitely disappointing.”

He quickly got over the heartbreak and got to work. Early in the pandemic, when tracks were closed, he said it was difficult to train, but he still found a way. And as tracks began to open, the pandemic gave him a lot more time to train and improve.

His teammates took notice of how hard he was working.

“All summer, when people would be going out, whether it’s for cross-country or just like playing Frisbee on the field, he’d be out there working,” teammate Chris Harding said. “The team notices that, and we all see how much effort he puts in. That’s the one thing about Max that gets the whole team to respect him is his work ethic.”

Harding competed in the 4 x 400 mixed relay at nationals. When it was time for Stakun-Pickering to run in the 1,500, he and other teammates made sure they were placed in spots around the track to yell loudly and support Stakun-Pickering.

“When he got his shot to prove it on the big stage here, we wanted to make sure that the rest of the world saw all the work that he put in,” Harding said. “It was just great to see him perform well under the pressure between the 1,500, the pole vault, and high jump. Those are the three that I remember were getting very loud for him, and it was just incredible to see how he performed.”

Harding and Pickering also touted Stakun-Pickering’s desire to compete. In the pole vault, the eighth event of the decathlon, Kazmaier fouled in his first two attempts. If he fouled a third time, he would’ve lost a significant amount of points, and Stakun-Pickering would’ve easily won the title. Instead of hoping for an easy route to the title, Pickering said his son was happy to see Kazmaier not foul on his third jump.

There were times when Stakun-Pickering struggled at nationals, not performing as well as he wanted to in events such as the shot put. Still, Pickering was proud of how he bounced back.

“You have to be able to say next, and move on and do your best, and he absolutely did that, so I was very, very proud of that,” Pickering said.

Max Stakun-Pickering displays his national championship medal. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Stakun-Pickering planned to take two weeks to rest to prevent overtraining and injuries before preparing for his senior season. He said he has not set goals for next season because he is still celebrating, but knows he wants to improve his javelin and pole vault performances.

After high school, he says he would love to compete collegiately, but all of that is “extra.”

“I definitely want to compete at the college level, and using track to get into good schools would be nice. Getting offers would be nice, but it’s all extra. I do this for myself,” Stakun-Pickering said.

The NSAF nationals were held at Hayward Field where the US Olympic Trials took place just days before. Stakun-Pickering said he looks up to American athletes like Ryan Crouser, Sydney McLaughlin, and Kyle Garland, but he’s not thinking much about the Olympics for himself right now.

“I mean, obviously, I want to go to the Olympics, but I wouldn’t say that’s my goal right now,” he said. “My goal right now is to get more points and to improve.”

Max Stakun-Pickering plans to take two weeks off before preparing for his senior year. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.