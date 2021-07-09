Probe into Haitian president’s assassination reaches far and wide

Bed-ford Claude, a Haitian prosecutor, told The Washington Post he had requested the “interrogation” of Dimitri Herard and Laguel Civil, senior figures in the president’s security detail. In the capital, authorities called for “calm” as angry citizens burned cars allegedly used by the suspects and made rough-and-tumble citizen’s arrests of the hiding Colombians, whose escape plan was either bungled, flawed, or nonexistent.

The impoverished nation of 11 million remained transfixed by questions — including whether the intellectual authors had come from the ranks of Moïse’s more obvious enemies or were potentially far closer to the president.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The mysterious plot that led to the brazen assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took on the dimensions of an international affair, bringing together Colombian former military commandos traversing the Dominican Republic, two Haitian Americans from South Florida, and a standoff at the embassy of Taiwan, as authorities sought international assistance in their hunt for the masterminds.

One line of questioning focused on what the participants knew. One of the Americans told investigators they’d been hired as interpreters for an operation they thought was an authorized mission to arrest the president.

Colombian authorities confirmed late Thursday that at least some of the suspects were former members of the Colombian army, saying they had launched an investigation into their alleged involvement. Defense Minister Diego Molano said Interpol had formally requested information about six people allegedly responsible for the act, two of whom had died.

“Initially, the information indicates that they are Colombian citizens, retired members of the national army,” he said.

The head of Colombia’s national police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, said information about their finances, hours, and dates of flights will be sent to Port-au-Prince in aid of the investigation.

The bizarre plot killed the 53-year-old president and seriously wounded his wife, Martine, in their home in the Pelerin 5 neighborhood in the hills above Port-au-Prince on Wednesday.

Haitian authorities said two US citizens of Haitian descent, identified as James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, are among those arrested. Haiti’s Le Nouvelliste newspaper, citing investigating judges who had interviewed Solages and Vincent, said the men claimed be translators for the assailants. Solages said he had “found the job on the internet.”

“They said they were interpreters. The mission was to arrest President Jovenel Moïse, within the framework of a mandate from an investigating judge, and not to kill him,” Judge Clément Noël told the paper.

Solages said he had been in Haiti for a month and was living not far from the late president’s home. Joseph said he had been in Haiti for six months. Solages told authorities that the mercenaries had been in Haiti for about three months, and that some of them had entered through the Dominican Republic, the newspaper said.

As firefights between police and suspects continued Thursday, the Taiwanese Embassy in Port-au-Prince said Haitian police, with Taipei’s approval, had entered its grounds and seized 11 people who had broken into the compound and were holed up there.

“The most important new fact is that apparently the mercenaries were not supposed to kill the president, but arrest him. Why? And who paid them remains an enigma,” Robert Fatton, a professor of government and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia who has written extensively on Haiti, said in an email. “Now whether the mercenaries are lying to the Haitian police is another question.”

Moïse’s death has generated uncertainty around the legitimacy of Haiti’s leadership and compounded a volatile security situation in the country of 11 million people, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.

The United Nations special representative for Haiti, Helen La Lime, told reporters Thursday that the Security Council had discussed behind closed doors a request from Haiti to provide “security assistance” with the investigation amid a deepening political crisis.

“All efforts must be made” to bring those responsible for the assassination of the president to justice, she added.

Authorities are reportedly seeking eight other suspects.

Moïse, a businessman who took office in 2017, ruled by decree after parliamentary terms expired in January 2020. Two men now claim to be prime minister. Moïse was due to install Ariel Henry, a neurologist, as prime minister Wednesday to replace acting prime minister Claude Joseph — the latest appointment in a revolving door of prime ministers.

The United Nations on Thursday acknowledged the legitimacy of Joseph, who La Lime said was committed to holding elections in September.

Meanwhile, regional neighbors are calling for international intervention to prevent further unrest in a country already unsettled by months of street protests against Moïse’s extended rule. Armed gangs with unclear allegiances have seized control of growing portions of the country, terrorizing the population with kidnappings, rapes, and killings.

Colombian President Iván Duque called on the Organization of American States on Wednesday to dispatch an “urgent mission” to protect order. José A. Blanco, the Dominican Republic’s permanent representative to the United Nations, issued a similar request to the international community Thursday.

“The main concern is security right now,” Blanco told reporters. “We request to have a robust mission in Haiti in order to help the Haitian people restore peace.”