Barack Obama unveils his 2021 summer playlist featuring The Rolling Stones, Migos, Drake

Former president Barack Obama released his decade- and genre-spanning 2021 summer music playlist Saturday to help set the tone for the season with the sounds of The Rolling Stones, Migos, Drake, and Bob Dylan.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

The 38-song playlist begins with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and goes on to include songs released this year, such as Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Drake featuring Lil Baby's “Wants and Needs,” Brandi Carlile’s “Speak Your Mind,” and Migos’ “Straightenin.”