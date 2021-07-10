Brighton man arrested in alleged break-in attempt

Police responded around 12:35 p.m. Friday to the home, where they were provided with the surveillance video.

Michael Ferranto was arrested around 5:15 p.m. Friday while walking on Harriet Street in Brighton after a “clear image” of him was captured by a surveillance camera outside the Parsons Street residence he allegedly attempted to enter, Boston police wrote in a statement.

The video allegedly shows Ferranto attempting to gain entry to the residence through the basement window before leaving on foot, police said.

After reviewing the video, officers began directed patrols in the area, where they found Ferranto wearing the “distinct” clothing he was seen wearing in the video, police said. Ferranto allegedly refused to cooperate with police and provided them with false information.

Ferranto was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court on “numerous” charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to distribute class C drugs, and possession of class B drugs, police said.

Following his arrest, he was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling in the daytime and providing a false name to a police officer.

Ferranto is expected to be arraigned in the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court on Monday morning, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman.

