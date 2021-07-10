Cambridge man wanted for assault arrested after setting up TV in Harvard T station

A Cambridge man wanted for assault was arrested after he set up his television and video game console in the Harvard Square MBTA station, according to Transit Police.
On Tuesday, Transit Police received a report at 4:20 p.m. of a man using an electrical outlet on the inbound platform to set up his television, PlayStation, and gaming controls, the agency said in a statement Friday.
Tykell Jones, 22, was found watching a movie and playing video games inside the station, according to Transit Police.
Officers tried to explain to Jones that the “Harvard MBTA station was not the wisest choice to set up his TV, PlayStation and game controls,” the statement said. He was uncooperative, according to Transit Police.
Advertisement
Then, Transit Police learned that Jones had an active warrant for his arrest issued out of the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, according to the statement.
Jones was arrested and taken, along with his entertainment system, to Transit Police headquarters, the statement said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.