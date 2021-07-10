Cambridge man wanted for assault arrested after setting up TV in Harvard T station

A Cambridge man wanted for assault was arrested after he set up his television and video game console in the Harvard Square MBTA station, according to Transit Police.

On Tuesday, Transit Police received a report at 4:20 p.m. of a man using an electrical outlet on the inbound platform to set up his television, PlayStation, and gaming controls, the agency said in a statement Friday.

Tykell Jones, 22, was found watching a movie and playing video games inside the station, according to Transit Police.