Eight arrested in alleged methamphetamine trafficking ring

Investigators obtained 152 pounds of methamphetamine through vehicle stops, package seizures, and controlled purchases in the course of the investigation, according to the statement.

The operation ran between New England and California and was led by a Turkish man living in Rhode Island, according to a Friday statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Eight people were arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring operating in the Boston area, officials said.

“Traffickers are bringing massive shipments of methamphetamine to New England, and that creates a new and especially dangerous threat,” the acting US attorney, Nathaniel R. Mendell, said in the statement. “Meth is exceptionally destructive, and the people selling it here should see this prosecution as a warning: we are on to you, we are going to prosecute you, and you will go to federal prison.”

The following people are charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine: Edison Klotz 40, of Stoughton, ; Robyn Costa, 35, of Whitman; Reshat Alkayisi, 60, a Turkish national living in Coventry, R.I.; ▪ Brian Keleman, 52, of Woonsocket, R.I.; Eric Daneault, 45, of Manchester, N.H.; Andre Watson, 45, of Nashua, N.H.; and Emil Dzabiev, 40, of Scarborough, Maine. ▪

Klotz also faces a charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine — aiding and abetting, the statement said.

Costa is also faces charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking.

Patrick O’Hearn, 61, of Braintree, was charged separately by criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and other controlled substances, and with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the statement.

Investigators were tipped off about the operation in October, and later last year they identified Alkayisi as a trafficker who distributed large quantities of methamphetamine to customers throughout New England, prosecutors said.

From February to April, investigators made three controlled buys of suspected meth, two from Alkayisi and one that Alkayisi negotiated and Keleman delivered, according to the statement.

Electronic communications that were intercepted by investigators showed that Alkayisi’s regular customers included Costa, Daneault, Watson, Dzabiev, and O’Hearn — who allegedly assisted Alkayisi in storing meth and drug money, prosecutors said.

On June 1, investigators confiscated from Keleman four packages that contained a total of about 100 pounds of suspected meth, according to the statement. Keleman allegedly picked up the packages from a Rhode Island UPS store on Alkayisi’s behalf.

Investigators searching Alkayisi’s home in Rhode Island on Thursday found an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun and ammunition, more than $23,000 cash, and multiple controlled substances, including suspected methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @allanabarefield.

