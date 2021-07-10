Man arrested for Dorchester shooting

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with a non-fatal-shooting on Delano Street in Dorchester Saturday, Boston police said.
Boma Howell, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of Downer Avenue at 4:40 p.m., police announced late Saturday night.
Howell, who is also known as Boima Collins, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
At 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 7 Delano St., police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Howell is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
