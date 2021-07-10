fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man arrested for Dorchester shooting

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated July 10, 2021, 15 minutes ago

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with a non-fatal-shooting on Delano Street in Dorchester Saturday, Boston police said.

Boma Howell, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of Downer Avenue at 4:40 p.m., police announced late Saturday night.

Howell, who is also known as Boima Collins, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

At 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 7 Delano St., police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Howell is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.



Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

