Man arrested for Dorchester shooting

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with a non-fatal-shooting on Delano Street in Dorchester Saturday, Boston police said.

Boma Howell, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of Downer Avenue at 4:40 p.m., police announced late Saturday night.

Howell, who is also known as Boima Collins, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.