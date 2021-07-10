Man shot early Saturday morning in Jamaica Plain

A man was shot in Jamaica Plain before dawn on Saturday morning but is expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department.
At 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near 360 Centre St., between Hyde Square and Jackson Square, Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the department, said.
Police found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, McNulty said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing, McNulty said.
No further information was immediately available Saturday morning.
