Man shot early Saturday morning in Jamaica Plain

A man was shot in Jamaica Plain before dawn on Saturday morning but is expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department.

At 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near 360 Centre St., between Hyde Square and Jackson Square, Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the department, said.

Police found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, McNulty said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.