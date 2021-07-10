Multiple people shot in Dorchester, police say

Multiple people were shot in Dorchester early Saturday evening, and are expected to survive, according to Boston police.
The shooting happened in the area of 34 Cameron St. around 6:10 p.m., said Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were on the scene investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
