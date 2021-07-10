New England news in brief

A 22-month-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon after he was struck by an SUV delivery truck in Chelsea, police said. The boy was hit in the area of 70 Bellingham St. around noon, Chelsea Police Chief Bryan Kyes wrote on Twitter. Kyes tweeted that the boy suffered “severe” head trauma and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he later died. Chelsea police took the child’s parents to the hospital, he said. He did not identify the boy. “Our deepest condolences to the family. Absolutely heartbreaking,” Kyes wrote. The operator of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash, Kyes said. State Police are conducting an investigation into the crash. The regional Critical Incident Stress Management Team, which provides specially trained public safety volunteers and clinicians for trauma survivors, was activated, Kyes said. Chelsea City Manager Thomas Ambrosino wrote in an e-mail that the accident was a “terrible tragedy.” “My heart goes out to the family,” Ambrosino said.





BOSTON

Man shot on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain

A man was shot in Jamaica Plain before dawn on Saturday morning but is expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. At 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near 360 Centre St., between Hyde Square and Jackson Square, Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the department, said. Police found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, McNulty said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing, McNulty said.

Three people shot Friday night

Three people were injured in Friday night shootings in Boston but were expected to survive, according to police. At 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near 571 Dudley St. in Dorchester, Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said Saturday. Police found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A short time later, two men showed up at a local emergency room also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, McNulty said. The men would not share the location where the incident occurred, he said. “Neither male victim was cooperative,” McNulty said. It is unclear whether the two incidents are related. No arrests have been made, and officers are investigating, according to McNulty.

Brighton man arrested in alleged break-in attempt

Boston police arrested a 26-year-old Brighton man Friday after he was allegedly seen on surveillance footage attempting to break into a home, officials said. Michael Ferranto was arrested around 5:15 p.m. Friday while walking on Harriet Street after a “clear image” of him was captured by a camera outside the Parsons Street residence he allegedly attempted to enter, Boston police said in a statement. Police responded around 12:35 p.m. Friday to the home, where they were provided with the surveillance video, which allegedly shows Ferranto attempting to gain entry to the residence through the basement window before leaving on foot. After reviewing the video, officers began directed patrols and found Ferranto wearing the “distinct” clothing he wore in the video, police said. Ferranto allegedly refused to cooperate and provided police with false information. Ferranto was wanted on a warrant out of the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court on “numerous” charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to distribute class C drugs, and possession of class B drugs, police said. Following his arrest, he was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling in the daytime and providing a false name to police. Ferranto is expected to be arraigned in the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

CAMBRIDGE

Man arrested after setting up TV in Harvard T station

A Cambridge man wanted for assault was arrested after he set up his television and video game console in the Harvard Square MBTA station, according to Transit Police. On Tuesday, Transit Police received a report at 4:20 p.m. of a man using an electrical outlet on the inbound platform to set up his television, PlayStation, and gaming controls, the agency said in a statement Friday. Tykell Jones, 22, was found watching a movie and playing video games inside the station, according to Transit Police. Officers tried to explain to Jones that the “Harvard MBTA station was not the wisest choice to set up his TV, PlayStation and game controls,” the statement said. He was uncooperative, according to Transit Police. Then, Transit Police learned that Jones had an active warrant for his arrest issued out of the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, according to the statement. Jones was arrested and taken, along with his entertainment system, to Transit Police headquarters, the statement said.

