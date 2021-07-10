NH girl injured when alleged drunk driver crashes into home

A young girl was flown to a Boston hospital for emergency surgery Saturday after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into her home in Salem, N.H., officials said.
The girl, whose age was not released, was first taken to Lawrence General Hospital in Massachusetts, Salem police and fire said in a statement.
She was later flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital. Her condition was not known Saturday night.
The man suffered serious injuries and was also taken to Lawrence General Hospital. His condition was not known.
He was driving a 2019 Acura RDX when he allegedly crashed into the home on Silver Brook Road at about 2 p.m. The vehicle first struck the home, then multiple trees and bushes, officials said.
Salem police and fire fighters received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash.
The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, and to be removed through the windshield.
Speed and alcohol were determined to be factors in the crash, the statement said.
The crash is under investigation.
