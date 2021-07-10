Single-engine plane, with two on board, crashes in NH

The agency is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, she said.

The Bailey Dragonfly went down around around 6:20 p.m., said Crystal Essiaw, a spokesperson for the FAA, said in an e-mail.

A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed near Charlestown, N.H. Saturday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The conditions of the two people on board were not known Saturday night.

“Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents,” Essiaw said. “The FAA will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene. "

The NTSB is in charge of the investigation, she said.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.