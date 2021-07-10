Three people shot in Boston Friday night

Three people were injured in Friday night shootings in Boston but were expected to survive, according to police.

At 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near 571 Dudley St. in Dorchester, Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said Saturday.

Police found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.