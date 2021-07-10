Three people shot in Boston Friday night

Three people were injured in Friday night shootings in Boston but were expected to survive, according to police.
At 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near 571 Dudley St. in Dorchester, Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said Saturday.
Police found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A short time later, two men showed up at a local emergency room also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, McNulty said.
The men would not share the location where the incident occurred, he said.
“Neither male victim was cooperative,” McNulty said.
It is unclear whether the two incidents are related. No arrests have been made, and officers are investigating, according to McNulty.
No further information was immediately available Saturday morning.
