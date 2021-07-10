Toddler dies after being struck by SUV in Chelsea

A 22-month-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon after he was struck by an SUV delivery truck in Chelsea, police said.

The boy was hit in the area of 70 Bellingham St. around noon, Chelsea Police Chief Bryan Kyes wrote on Twitter. Kyes tweeted that the boy suffered “severe” head trauma and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he later died.

“Our deepest condolences to the family. Absolutely heartbreaking,” Kyes wrote.