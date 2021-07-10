Two swimmers rescued at East Beach in Rhode Island

Two swimmers were rescued under severe weather conditions at East Beach in Charlestown, R.I., on Friday as Tropical Storm Elsa deluged the region, officials said.

Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service received a call around 1 p.m. concerning two swimmers in the water, the service said in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday. The swimmers were approximately 400 yards off shore and a quarter-mile down the beachfront, according to the statement.

When Charlestown Rescue units arrived at the beach they found the swimmers in the water holding onto a rescue board, according to the statement. Charlestown Rescue swimmers used rope tethers to assist in helping the victims. Once rescuers got closer to the swimmers, they found one injured party, officials said.