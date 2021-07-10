Woman and man killed in Saugus house fire

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Saugus fire Captain Tom Nolan said in a brief telephone interview.

A man and a woman died as a result of the blaze at 16 Richard St., said Saugus Fire Chief Michael Newbury, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey in a joint statement.

Two people were killed Saturday morning after a three-alarm fire ripped through a two-and-a-half-story home in Saugus, officials said.

An off-duty fire captain who lives in the neighborhood attempted to enter the home twice prior to the arrival of firefighters but was pushed back by the flames, Nolan said. The fire captain then directed crews to the woman, who was revived at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Firefighters received an initial call for the fire at 5:33 a.m., Nolan said. When they arrived, they found fire “overlapping” the entire front of the house.

“It was a heroic effort by all firefighters,” Nolan said.

Nolan said the wood-frame home was a “complete loss” and will be torn down.

The identities of the two victims have not been released. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, the statement said.

Nolan said he had “no clue” what the cause of the fire might have been.

