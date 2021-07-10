Brandon Lowe powers Rays to sixth straight victory

Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. The left-hander is 8-1 in 16 appearances against Toronto.

Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win.

Matt Wisler (one hit in 1 2/3 innings) and Pete Fairbanks (1 1/3 innings) combined for three innings before Diego Castillo finished the six-hitter for his 13th save. Rays relievers have given up two hits over 16 scoreless innings in the past three games.

Lowe has four career multihomer games, including May 21 against the Blue Jays.

“B-Lowe is really turning his season around,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

After hitting under .200 for a large part of the season, Lowe went 2 for 3 and raised his average to .208.

Ronald Acuña Jr. suffers leg injury

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears after appearing to injure his leg chasing a fly ball in Miami.

Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

Acuña tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.

Tears welled in Acuña’s eyes as he waited. When the cart pulled around to the nearby warning track, he had to be helped over and did not put any weight on his right leg.

Acuña was slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance. The 23-year-old is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.

Max Scherzer gets eighth All-Star nod

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, 37, was named an All-Star replacement making this his eight eighth time making the Midsummer Classic.

When the initial rosters were announced this past Sunday, Scherzer’s manager, teammates and fans were surprised he didn’t make it. He’ll finish the first half with a 2.66 in ERA in 98 innings (a number spiked by a rough outing against the San Diego Padres on Thursday). And while he was on the injured list when players filled out their ballots, he was still showing his usual dominance in the 14th year of his career.

Also making the All-Star Game as replacement players are Yadier Molina, Justin Turner, Walker Buehler, Taijuan Walker, and Freddy Peralta in the National League; and Tim Anderson, Whit Merrifield, Chris Bassitt and Joey Wendle in the AL. It is Scherzer’s eighth selection, all in a row, after last summer’s event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter.

Joe Pepitone suing HOF

Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run more than five decades ago.

In an 11-page lawsuit filed this week in federal court in upstate New York, Pepitone also is seeking compensatory damages of at least $1 million. The bat is currently valued at over $500,000, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims that Pepitone agreed to lend the bat to the Hall of Fame “with the understanding and upon the condition that it would be returned to him at any time upon his request.” Pepitone claims he’s visited the Hall of Fame many times since and was always reassured by museum staff that the bat would be returned whenever he wanted it.

The Hall of Fame says the bat was donated and that it has owned it for more than 50 years.

MLB draft back as part of All-Star festivities

A year after Major League Baseball limited its draft amid the chaos of COVID-19, it’s set to host a revamped event as part of All-Star festivities in Denver. The 20-round draft will span three days.

MLB moved the draft to July’s All-Star weekend, putting the opening round on its network on Sunday night after the All-Star Futures Game, a showcase for the top players in the minors. The draft had been televised from MLB Network’s studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, since 2009.







