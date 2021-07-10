For Bucks, it’s win or stay home as NBA Finals return to Milwaukee

“We have been down 0-2 before,” Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton said. “Not saying we can do the same exact thing we did last time. It’s going to be tough. That’s a great team over there. But we’ve just got to stay the course.”

Milwaukee fans waited 47 years to see the NBA Finals return to their city. They will end up watching Chris Paul , Devin Booker , and the Phoenix Suns celebrate a championship at Fiserv Forum if the home team can’t turn things around quickly.

For the second time this postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have staggered home with a 2-0 deficit and key players not shooting straight.

Game 3 is Sunday night, the first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 figuring to be a raucous scene inside and outside the arena.

The Suns are ready.

“We've got to be us and we've got to be the hungrier team, and so that’s what we’ll do,” Paul said.

The Suns had a pair of double-digit victories in Phoenix, where they were largely in control throughout the second half in both games. No team has overcome a 3-0 deficit in the NBA, so the Bucks' situation is dire.

But they battled back from a situation that appeared just as bleak last month.

The Bucks dropped two games in Brooklyn to start the Eastern Conference semifinals and were even less competitive there than they were in Phoenix. Milwaukee trailed by 49 points in Game 2 on its way to a 125-86 loss.

“Game 2 we got smacked, embarrassed,” Middleton recalled. “A lot of people thought our season was done. We still believed in ourselves.”

The Bucks took the next two at home to even things up and won the series in a Game 7 thriller in Brooklyn, but they had some help in that comeback. Kyrie Irving missed the last three games with a sprained ankle and James Harden played through them without much speed because of a hamstring strain, leaving the Nets without much good guard play.

No such luck for the Bucks this time.

Booker and Paul have combined for 113 points, passing Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (106 in 2018) for the most points from a starting backcourt in the NBA Finals in 50 years.

The Bucks can't count on a change of scenery to change the way the Suns will attack them.

“It’s the finals. We’re playing for the prize,” Booker said. “I don’t think there’s going to be a storm that we haven’t seen.”

The Bucks are 7-1 at home in the postseason, but now they welcome what was the NBA's best traveling team. Phoenix was 24-12 on the road during the regular season and has gone 6-2 in the postseason, closing out all three of its series in its opponent's building.

Booker thinks the strict coronavirus protocols this season — which largely prevented players from going out much on road trips — strengthened team bonding because of the time spent together in hotels.

Paul has a different explanation for the Suns' road success.

“It’s nice when you can silence a crowd,” he said. “It’s fun, it’s entertaining. I think our team, we have the right mind-set for it.”

Middleton shot 5 for 16 in Game 2, while Jrue Holiday put up 4-for-14 and 7-for-21 clunkers in Phoenix. He has the task of trying to guard Booker and Paul, perhaps sapping some of the effort he can give on the other end.

“The amount of effort that it takes and that we’re putting that on his shoulders defensively is significant,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But it’s the playoffs. It’s the Finals. I think everybody has got to be able to do it at a high level on both ends of the court.”

With Holiday and Middleton struggling in the 118-108 loss Thursday, the Bucks were again far off their NBA-leading average of 120.1 points during the regular season. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a playoff career-high 42 points, but he needs more help.

Perhaps he will get a boost Sunday from his teammates. He’ll surely get one from his fans.

“It’s going to be fun,” Antetokounmpo said. “We know playing in the NBA Finals in front of the fans that have supported us all year long, and it’s been [almost] 50 years since we played one here in Milwaukee, for sure it’s going to be exciting.”

Craig hampered by knee

As the Suns’ NBA Finals lead is growing, their rotation could be shrinking.

Suns coach Monty Williams said Torrey Craig’s status for Game 3 is uncertain after the reserve forward hurt his right knee during a collision with a Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix’s 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Bucks on Thursday.

Phoenix already is playing without reserve forward Dario Saric, who tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in the first quarter of Phoenix’s 118-105 Game 1 triumph Tuesday. Craig’s injury isn’t nearly as severe.

“He got some testing done yesterday,” Williams said Saturday. “All of that came back clean, but he’s still sore. So I can’t make much of a statement on his availability or anything like that. We’re going to get through today. We’ll have a light practice today and put him through some paces. We’ll be able to make a better statement about his availability tomorrow, and then we’ll adjust accordingly.”

Williams mentioned Cam Johnson and Abdel Nader as players who could have bigger roles if Craig is unavailable. Johnson has averaged 9 points and 19.5 minutes in the finals. Nader has played just one minute over the first two games of this series.

Crowder at home

Suns forward Jae Crowder is very familiar with the city of Milwaukee after playing for Marquette from 2010-12. Crowder says he still knows some of the Fiserv Forum employees who also worked at the Bradley Center when the Bucks and Marquette both played there.

But that doesn’t mean he’s making restaurant recommendations to his teammates. He’s making sure his favorite local restaurants are bringing food to the Suns’ hotel to make sure they don’t have to go out.

“You won’t see us in the city,” Crowder sad. “We’re going to get a lot of stuff catered to us from a variety of restaurants here. A couple of us are vegan. I’ve talked to the training staff more than my teammates about food because we’re not leaving the hotel. We’re eating in. We’re locked in. But I do have a few suggestions for my teammates that we’re going to take advantage of while we’re here.”

Impressionable moment

Milwaukee’s deficit hasn’t affected Antetokounmpo’s sense of humor.

The two-time MVP did his best impression of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch at the start of his news conference. He responded to the first question by saying, “I’m just here not to get fined,” before breaking into laughter.

“We all understand what kind of game we are getting ourselves into [Sunday],” said Antetokounmpo. “So we know what we got to do. But at the end of the day, you got to keep it light. You cannot tell yourself, ‘Oh, it’s the Finals. You got to do this.’

“There’s so much pressure, man. No, like, it’s still basketball. It’s easy to say, hard to do, but at the same time, you have to try to approach it that way. Just got to keep it light. Got to keep the ball light. You got to keep the atmosphere light.”

College lessons

Suns forward Mikal Bridges, who scored 27 points in Game 2, says playing on Villanova’s 2016 and 2018 national championship teams helped prepare him for this stage.

Bridges says it wasn’t necessarily the NCAA Tournament competition that helped him so much, as he noted the NBA Finals is a whole different level, but he said experiencing Villanova’s championship culture and staying there four years made him a better player.

“I did four years, and you come out a man and it prepares you for the real world,” Bridges said. “I’m telling you, it’s just made NBA life way easier. When I first got into the league, going to ‘Nova, I can’t picture myself coming out of high school or doing a year or two somewhere else and going into the league. I’d feel like fresh, young, don’t know what to do with myself. But ‘Nova really got me being a man coming into the league and things like that.”

Villanova’s championship teams also included Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, who was the most outstanding player of the 2018 Final Four. DiVincenzo isn’t playing in the Finals after tearing a ligament in his left ankle during Milwaukee’s first-round series with Miami.