First-time All-Star Rafael Devers of the Red Sox is far from satisfied

But Devers still answers to the nickname of Carita — babyface in Spanish — and delights teammates with the running conversations he has with himself at the plate, complete with elastic facial expressions worthy of Jim Carrey.

“I’ve had to grow up a lot,” Devers said during a recent conversation. “I’m not the same guy I was when I was called up.”

Rafael Devers is in his fifth season with the Red Sox and will turn 25 during the World Series. He’s also the father of two little girls who has quickly come to understand all the responsibilities that entails.

“Raffy’s a clown,” J.D. Martinez said. “All you can do is laugh sometimes. We love him.”

As he prepares for his first All-Star Game, Devers is straddling the line between being one of the longest-tenured members of the team, yet still 49 days younger than Jarren Duran, the team’s top prospect in Triple A.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“You see a guy with a World Series ring and almost 100 home runs and you forget he’s still developing,” third base coach Carlos Febles said. “The best is coming.”

Devers answered questions with a mixture of Spanish and English, turning to team translator Bryan Loor-Almonte for help with some answers.

Devers, whose English improved markedly over the offseason, has casual conversations without assistance. But for now he still wants a translator for interviews to make sure his feelings are expressed correctly.

Given his growing place in the game, that’s important. Devers has joined Ronald Acuña Jr. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatís Jr. in the cadre of young Latin American players who are defining and changing their sport.

That all except Acuña are first-time All-Stars this season feels like a moment in time that will be looked back on.

Devers said Sox teammate and fellow All-Star Xander Bogaerts is his favorite player. But he admires Acuña, Atlanta’s swaggy right fielder, too.

“These days you have be boisterous and be on social media to be a superstar. That’s not me, but those guys are changing baseball,” Devers said.

Devers turned serious when asked if he could be the best of the impressive group.

“That’s something I’m always working on,” he said. “I want to become the best player. It’s what I always think about. I know what I have to do and how I have to stay focused.”

Rafael Devers' defensive improvements this season have made him increasingly viable at third base in the long term. Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

This season, that started with his defense. Devers was a detriment at third base for several years, to a point where a switch to first base seemed possible.

But after a few rocky weeks early in the season, Devers improved his footwork and throwing, and now defensive metrics show him among the better third basemen in the game.

There was plenty of pregame work on fundamentals with Febles and manager Alex Cora, but Devers also flipped a switch mentally.

“Last year I would let errors get to me. One led to another,” he said. “Now I’m able to commit them and get over it. That has made me better.”

Next on the list?

“Everything,” Devers said. “I want to be a complete player. That’s what this is all about.”

Angels coach Brian Butterfield, who was with the Sox when Devers was called up in 2017, came away impressed by how much Devers has progressed when the teams played this past week.

“I love watching him play. He’s locked and loaded,” Butterfield said. “He’s coming with a little bit of a hate on. He’s coming with one thing in mind and that’s to try and beat you. He’s made a quantum leap.”

Through 85 games, Devers has hit .287 with a .932 OPS, 48 extra-base hits and 72 RBIs. He ranks in the top 10 of most offensive categories in the American League.

“When he dominates the strike zone like he’s doing right now, he is that good,” Cora said. “He’s just a pure hitter. I don’t want to tell him to be more selective because it might work against him. We love the fact that he’s aggressive.”

Prior to this season, Devers was a slow starter who hit much better in the second half of the season. If the later part of that equation stays true, he’ll be an MVP candidate.

“He’s a slow starter, but not this year. I don’t know where this is going to end,” Cora said.

Devers is bringing his father, also named Rafael, to Denver with him for All-Star festivities. The trip is too long for his girlfriend, daughters, and others.

Like he does before every game, Devers will check in on them. He finds it grounding.

“It’s a beautiful feeling being a father. It changes everything,” Devers said. “I can’t operate without knowing what they’re doing. It makes me a better player. This is my job and what provides for my family. That’s why I go out there with the mentality I have and why I want to be the best.”

The first-place Red Sox have benefited.

“So far he’s definitely been the best player on our team,” Bogaerts said. “He’s coming up with clutch hits; he’s driving in runs at a crazy pace.

“On both ends of the ball, man. He’s been very good defensively, especially as of late. Just overall he’s been real solid. He’s become someone you can lean on.”

Devers joked that he would do an interview in English if the Red Sox made the World Series.

After earning a ring in 2018, he knows a second one would set him apart from most of the players he will take the field with Tuesday.

“I want two and then three or four,” Devers said. “That’s my goal and I have time to do it.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.