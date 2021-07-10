Game 90: Phillies at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Pérez is on the bump for his last start before the break, having shaken off a difficult start to June to return to his early-season form - the lefthander is 3-0 with a 1.86 ERA in his last four starts.

In the penultimate game before the All-Star break, Martín Pérez will take the ball for the Red Sox in hopes of continuing the club’s hot finish to the first half.

The Sox took the first game of the series with Philadelphia on Friday, courtesy of a J.D. Martinez-led hit parade at Fenway Park.

The Phillies will counter with Matt Moore, a southpaw that has returned to the rotation after spending all of May in the bullpen and June rehabbing from a back issue. Moore has posted a 5.60 ERA this season, with a 4.50 career mark against Boston, largely during his five-year tenure with Tampa Bay.

Lineups

PHILLIES (42-44): TBA

Pitching: LHP Matt Moore (0-1, 5.60 ERA)

RED SOX (55-34): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (7-4, 3.89 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Phillies vs. Pérez: Alec Bohm 4-5, Didi Gregorius 4-11, Bryce Harper 1-8, Odúbel Herrera 1-7, Rhys Hoskins 0-4, Travis Jankowski 0-1, Andrew Knapp 1-7, Andrew McCutchen 6-15, Brad Miller 4-13, J.T. Realmuto 1-8, Jean Segura 7-25, Ronald Torreyes 0-4

Red Sox vs. Moore: Xander Bogaerts 6-12, Marwin Gonzalez 1-11, Kiké Hernández 1-19, J.D. Martinez 2-5, Christian Vázquez 1-2

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have been equally strong at and away from Fenway, posting nearly identical records: 28-17 at home, 17-17 on the road.

Notes: Despite dropping two in a row and three of five entering the game, the Red Sox managed to claim their 11th victory in the past 14 games on Friday ... The Phillies had won five of their past seven games overall, but they fell to 1-3 against the Red Sox this season ... Boston has won each of Perez’s past four starts, the lefthander allowing just four earned runs over 19 1/3 innings. Perez has been a stabilizing presence on the mound, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his past 14 starts ... Moore is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA as a starter this season, 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in relief.

