Red Sox put reliever Matt Andriese on injured list because of hamstring tendinitis

“I noticed that right away,” Cora said. “He actually was going to go out for a second inning, so I took him off. We brought in Darwinzon [ Hernandez ] and we usually don’t use Darwinzon in those situations.

Andriese gave up two runs on two hits and one walk in the seventh inning of the win Friday night against the Phillies, but he left the mound in pain and Cora spotted him limping from the dugout.

Red Sox reliever Matt Andriese was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of right hamstring tendinitis. The righthander had been experiencing nagging pain for some time, manager Alex Cora said.

“We talked a little bit. He talked to the medical staff and we decided it’s the best thing we can do, get him right.”

For the season, Andriese is 2-3 with a 6.03 ERA in 26 appearances out of the bullpen. Since June, he’s given up 11 runs in 12⅔ innings. Cora said the time on the injured list will allow Andriese to address some things that have been impacting his performance.

“He needs that,” Cora said. “I think mechanic-wise, it’s not helping him. He’s been grinding and just to unplug him and get him right, I think it’s the best course of action.”

No use complaining

While Kiké Hernández didn’t hold back his feelings about the Red Sox having a shorter All-Star break than 28 other teams in the league, Cora was more diplomatic about playing just two days after the Midsummer Classic.

The league originally introduced a Thursday game following the All-Star Game in 2018 when the Cubs faced the Cardinals. The next year, the Astros played the Rangers.

“It’s something that MLB decided to do in ’18 and it just happened that this year it’s us and the Yankees.”

Coming out of the break, the Sox have a stretch of 18 games in 18 days, including a seven-game road trip through New York and Toronto. Cora saw no point in complaining.

“It is what it is,” Cora said. “The fact that they moved the All-Star Game to Colorado makes it harder on the guys, but it is what it is. And we’ll make sure those guys that are going to Colorado, we’ll take care of them over the weekend. They’ll get an off day in New York, somehow, someway and now we can move forward.”

Cora said he’s already talked to Rays manager Kevin Cash, who will head up the American League, about Nate Eovaldi’s use during the game. Eovaldi will pitch Tuesday in the All-Star Game then throw in the third game of the series against the Yankees. The rotation will start with Eduardo Rodriguez then move to Martín Pérez, Eovaldi, and finally Nick Pivetta.

“We’ll make sure [Eovaldi] gets his proper rest and be ready for Saturday,” Cora said.

More outreach needed

Asked for his thoughts on a New York Times story that that highlighted the scarcity of African-American players who will be at the All-Star Game, Cora gave some thoughts on an issue the league has had to face for decades.

Mookie Betts and Taijuan Walker are the only African-American players on the National League roster. Tim Anderson is the only one in the American League.

“We’ve been talking a lot about this for the last few years,” Cora said. “This is nothing new and this is something that as an industry, we have to do a better job. We’ve got to go to the Black communities and get these guys to play the game.”

The Times noted that in 1986, African-American players represented 19 percent of the league. But this season, that figure is only 7.6 percent. Cora said the reasons go beyond simply a lack of interest in the sport but a concerted effort to make the game accessible.

“I think it’s just one of those things that is more than race, to be honest with you,” Cora said. “I think it’s more what we can do to get the game to them.”

Cora said baseball is has been trying to turn the tide.

“It’s something that I think MLB is doing a conscious effort,” Cora said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are helping out and hopefully, with time, we’re going to get back to having more African-Americans play the game and being the players that we know that can be.”

Cora remembers drafts

With the draft set to begin Sunday night, Cora looked back on how his two draft experiences. He was drafted in the 12th round by the Twins in 1993 but decided instead to go to the University of Miami. Three years later, the Dodgers took him in the third round.

“Obviously I had the scholarship to go to Miami,” said Cora. “I think scouts down there, they took it for granted that I was going to school because of [my brother] Joey — Joey went to Vanderbilt, so Alex is going to go to Miami

Edwin Rodriguez, a Twins scout at the time who went on to manage the Marlins, broke the news to Cora.

“There was no reaction, to be honest with you,” Cora said. “It was like, ‘Oh, really.’

He couldn’t pass on the chance to go to Miami, but in hindsight, it was the right decision.

“To be honest with you, thank God it happened,” Cora said. “No chance I’m sitting right here talking to you if I didn’t go to college.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.