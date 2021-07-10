Martín Pérez early innings struggles continue

Similar to Friday night’s game, Philadelphia Phillies lead-off hitter Jason Segura got things started. Segura crushed Pérez’s four-seam-fastball 411-feet into left field, over the monster and out of the ballpark for his fourth home run of the season.

Martín Pérez has struggled this season to get things going at the beginning of games. His 5.60 ERA over the first two innings is 12th worst among pitchers with at least 15 starts.

After a JT Realmuto single to right field, Pérez got Bryce Harper to ground out into a double play, and then got Andrew McCutchen to ground out to end the inning.

To start the second inning, Pérez walked Rhys Hoskins. Alec Bohm then hit a changeup 381 feet into left field off of the Plymouth Rock Assurance sign atop the monster for a two-run homer that gave the Phillies a 3-1 lead.

Philadelphia fans roared in the Fenway, chanting “Let’s go Phillies” and even singing the Philadelphia Eagles fight song as Pérez struggled.

Pérez turned things around in the third. After a single by Realmuto, he struck out Harper on three pitches, got McCutchen to foul out and Hoskins to pop out to end the inning.

Pérez began the next inning with a strikeout and a ground out. Then Ronald Torreyes singled to third base, and Andrew Knapp got on base with a walk. Pérez’s day ended there.

He lasted 3 ⅔ innings, allowing six hits, three runs (all earned), and throwing four strikeouts over 73 pitches. It was his sixth start this year of fewer than four innings — tied for second-most in MLB. Only Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer has more with seven.

Although he didn’t pitch deep into the game, Pérez was satisfied with his performance.

“I think I pitched good. Just two bad pitches and they hit a homer, but after that, I was ok,” he said. “I think I threw the ball well.”

Despite pulling him before the fourth inning, Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn’t disappointed in the way Pérez played. He said there were times where things didn’t go the team’s way. He pointed to Segura’s home run in the first inning as an example. He thought Pérez threw a strike that would have resulted in the out, but it was called a ball, then Segura homered.

“He gave us enough,” Cora said. “We had a 3-2 game going into the eighth. Did we want him to go longer? Of course. But where we were bullpen-wise, we felt like that was enough.”

Cora did say he “would’ve loved” for Pérez to have gotten the out on Knapp and that he would’ve reassessed pitching in the next inning, but he was comfortable going to the the bullpen.

Pérez used all five of his pitches Saturday, featuring his cutter and sinker in 67 percent of the balls he threw.

Coming into this game, the 30-year-old was getting into a good rhythm. The Red Sox won in all of his previous four starts. He had a 1.86 ERA in those games and allowed only four earned runs. Pérez lasted five-plus innings in three of his previous four starts.

In his July 5th start against the Los Angeles Angeles, Pérez pitched 5 ⅓ innings, allowing eight hits, two runs (one earned), and three strikeouts in the Sox 7-4 win. Saturday’s game was Pérez’s final start before the All-Star break. As Pérez reflected on his play in the first half of the season, he was content.

“I’ve been a good man. I’m healthy. I pitch every five days and try to give my team a chance to win,” he said. “Some days, you can’t win.”

Coming into this game, the Red Sox had a 2.85 ERA over their last 15 contests, an American League best . Sox starters have also thrown over five-plus innings 70 times, tied for the second-most in the MLB with the Dodgers.

“We are doing a great job. We’ve been pitching well and throwing the ball well,” Pérez said. “Like I said, we’ve been pitching every five days, and if we continue to do that, you know we are going to get to October. We just got to stay healthy and stay focused.”

Kris Rhim can be reached at Kris.rhim@globe.com

