Phillies crush Red Sox with eight-run eighth inning

With a single off Sox reliever Josh Taylor, Bryce Harper got the ball rolling on an inning that seemed like it would never end.

They were in the middle of another razor-thin matchup Saturday against Philadelphia, down 3-2 in the eighth inning, until the Phillies decided to blow the doors open. Philadelphia scored eight runs in the eighth inning to win, 11-2, sending the Red Sox to their third loss in four games.

Over the past two weeks, the Red Sox had gotten used to tight games and slim margins. Seven of their past 11 games had been decided by one run.

Taylor walked Andrew McCutchen then gave up a two-run double to Rhys Hoskins that pushed the Phillies lead to 5-2 and ended what was a career-best 26-game scoreless streak for Taylor.

After seeing Taylor hit Didi Gregorious with a sinker on an 0-and-1 count, Sox manager Alex Cora had to dip into a bullpen that was already thin after using four arms to pull out an 11-5 win Friday.

Cora called on Brandon Workman, but Workman couldn’t stop the bleeding. Workman walked Luke Williams to load the bases, then gave up a single to Ronald Torreyes that scored Hoskins and walked Andrew Knapp to load the bases again.

With the score getting out of hand, down 7-2, Cora turned to Austin Brice, but Brice immediately gave up a single to Segura that scored Williams and Torreyes and extended the lead to 9-2. Brice struck out J.T. Realmuto on three pitches for the first out of the inning but gave up up a two-run double to Harper in his second at-bat of the inning.

After walking McCutchen, Brice finally got the Sox out of the inning by getting Hoskins to fly out to right and Gregorius to pop out to third.

The eight runs were the most allowed by the Sox in a single inning this season, topping the seven they gave up they gave in the third inning of their 11-3 loss to the Orioles in April.

The Sox had to dig themselves out of a hole after starter Martín Pérez once again struggled in the early innings.

Even when it seemed like he would get through the Phillies’ first batter with no troubles, he couldn’t. Pérez thought he caught Jean Segura staring at a 3-and-2 cutter that blurred by his shins. But umpire Jerry Meals called it a ball, low. From there, Pérez was stuck in a fight with Segura that Segura eventually won when Pérez left a sinker waist-high inside. Segura launched it into the Monster seats to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

It didn’t get better for Pérez in the second.

He walked Hoskins on five pitches to start the inning. He missed the strike zone on his first three offerings to Alec Bohm an at-bat later but battled back to a full count. But the change-up he went to on the seventh pitch of the at-bat stayed over the plate and Bohm dotted it off the Plymouth Rock Assurance sign over the Monster for a two-run homer that put the Sox in a 3-0 hole.

Pérez has a 5.60 ERA in the first two innings of his 15 starts this season.

After Luke Williams flew out to center, Torreyes doubled to left, and Sox pitching coach Dave Bush came out from the dugout to settle Martin down.

Martin had allowed just nine homers on the season and he had only given up multiple long balls in the same game once (June 13, three, vs. Toronto).

Xander Bogaerts started the process of pulling the Red Sox out ofa hole with a solo homer on a 1-and-0 fastball off the Plymouth Rock sign.

An inning later, a lead-off double from Christian Vazquez set the Sox up to chip away at the lead again. After Bobby Dalbec popped out to first, Phillies starter Matt Moore hit Kiké Hernández with a 90 mile-per-hour cutter that made it first-and-second with one out. Alex Verdugo flew out to right for the second out of the inning.

Then, with J.D. Martinez at the plate, Moore missed low with a fastball and catcher Andrew Knapp fired a pickoff attempt to first that whizzed past Hoskins into right field. Vazquez raced home from second to cut the lead to 3-2.









Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.