Former Patriot Barkevious Mingo faces indecency charges

Police said that Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday in Arlington, Texas, on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. Arlington Police said in a statement that Mingo, 30, turned himself in but that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing “the nature of the charges and age of the victim.” Mingo’s attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday. Mingo, drafted sixth overall by Cleveland in 2013, signed a one-year contract in March with the Falcons, and also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England, and Seattle. He made 11 tackles in 16 games with the Patriots in 2016 … The family of Greg Clark announced that the former San Francisco 49ers tight end has died at the age of 49. No cause was given but Clark’s family noted his passing was unexpected and that he may have been suffering from the effects of head trauma sustained during his career. Clark caught 92 passes for 909 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons.

Tadej Pogacar will head into the final week of the Tour de France with a commanding advantage to retain cycling’s elite title after he was unchallenged on the 14th stage won by Bauke Mollema on Saturday. Pogacar’s remaining rivals — all well behind in the standings — held off from attacking the defending champion during the hilly stage that sets up more serious tests in the Pyrenees. Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates stayed comfortable at or near the front of the peloton through the 184-kilometer (114-mile) trek from Carcassonne to Quillan in southern France, content to let the breakaway group dispute the stage victory. The Slovenian holds a four-minute lead over Guillaume Martin. The French rider, who was in the breakaway group, moved from ninth overall to second. Rigoberto Uran, Jonas Vingegaard, and Richard Carapaz are all more than five minutes off Pogacar’s pace. Pogacar has kept the yellow jersey since he took control of the race on Stage 8 in the Alps. With 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic and other potential contenders out of the race, Pogacar has had little trouble protecting his advantage over the past week. On Sunday, the riders hit the Pyrenees with a 191-kilometer (118-mile) ride starting in Ceret and finishing in the tiny mountain-bound nation of Andorra. The trek includes three category-one climbs.

SOCCER

Ex-England striker, Revolution assistant Mariner dies

Paul Mariner, the former England striker who played at the World Cup in 1982 and later coached in Major League Soccer, died Friday, his family announced. He was 68 and had been battling brain cancer. He scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich, helping the club win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981. His other clubs included Plymouth, Arsenal, and Portsmouth. Mariner scored 13 goals in 35 appearances for England, playing at the European Championship in 1980 and the World Cup two years later. Mariner finished his playing career in the United States. He was an assistant coach under Steve Nicol with the New England Revolution from 2004-09. From 2014-20, Mariner was a color commentator on the team’s television and radio broadcasts. “An incredible player, coach, and broadcaster, Paul’s unwavering kindness and good humor left an indelible mark on all who knew him, and his Revolution family will remember him best as a beloved friend,” the team said in a statement. In 2011, Mariner was named director of player development at Toronto FC and later coached the team. In recent years, Mariner had been an analyst for ESPN.

Fans use false COVID tests in Brazil

CONMEBOL said guests at Saturday’s Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina in Rio de Janeiro brought false COVID-19 tests to Maracana Stadium. The South American governing body said in a statement it detected “a considerable amount of fraudulent PCR tests” brought by accredited guests. It added those people would not enter the stadium. CONMEBOL did not say how many false tests were found. Rio de Janeiro city hall decided on Friday to allow 10% of the 78,000-seat stadium’s capacity at the final, with no ticket sales. CONMEBOL would have to issue accreditations to the guests and fulfill multiple recommendations. CONMEBOL allowed Brazil’s and Argentina’s soccer bodies to invite up to 2,200 guests each. Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19, though the pandemic has waned in the nation this month … Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar were picked as the two best players of the Copa America just before they met in Saturday’s final … Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury. The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation. No. 70 Canada opens Sunday in Kansas City, Kan., against Martinique and can replace Davies on its roster. The Canadians play Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the United States on July 18.

OLYMPICS

Ramirez added to US boxing team

Featherweight Yarisel Ramirez was added to the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the 10th member of the United States boxing team to qualify. The 22-year-old had already traveled to Japan in anticipation of gaining a late slot, the fourth American fighter to be awarded a late place at the games. Ramirez is getting one of the world qualifier allocation slots declined by Costa Rica’s Julianna Rodriguez and Argentina’s Leonela Sánchez, according to the website of the Boxing Task Force running the Tokyo tournament. With Ramirez’s addition, USA Boxing is currently the only team with a representative in all five women’s divisions in Tokyo. The Olympics added two weight classes — including the 57-kilogram (125.7 pounds) division, Ramirez’s featherweight class — and increased the total number of women from 36 to 100 for the sport’s third trip to the Olympics.

MISCELLANY

Busch finishes perfect Xfinity season

Kyle Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what might be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway. NASCAR only allows Cup Series drivers such as Busch to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races each year. Busch finished 0.550 seconds ahead of Jeb Burton for his 102nd Xfinity victory and 222nd overall in NASCAR’s three national series. Busch took the lead after pushing Daniel Hemric on a restart with six laps remaining. Busch appeared to be trying to give Hemric, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, a helpful push to his first career win on the restart but instead Hemric lost control and hit the wall. Noah Gragson was third, followed by Justin Haley and Ty Dillon. Busch will start second, behind Chase Elliott, in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, the final race before the Atlanta Motor Speedway track is repaved and remodeled … Ronaldo Hernandez hit grand slam in the second inning, Kutter Crawford struck out 10 in six innings, and the host Portland Sea Dogs went on to beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 8-2, in the first game of a doubleheader … Gian Franco Kasper, who retired last month after 23 years as president of the International Ski Federation, has died, the governing body said. He was 77. The cause of death was not given.