Experts share their tips for shopping the Brimfield Antique Flea Market

Brimfield lovers aren’t one-size-fits-all types, but if you ask around, many have come to the market for years. We spoke with some frequent Brimfield shoppers about their best advice for navigating this week’s events and walking away with a treasure (or two).

Seeking a vintage experience that is just “brimming” with life? At the Brimfield Antique Flea Market, which runs from July 13 to 18, thousands of dealers and buyers hail from all over for an exciting week of antiquing. The long-running flea market — where you can find everything from vintage furniture to well-crafted rarities to unique collectors’ items — takes place in May, July, and September and currently has 21 independent shows.

Advertisement

Familiarize yourself with the lay of the land.

Patrick Mullaney of Waltham is a 30-year-veteran of the Brimfield market, as both a dealer and a seller. He owns Torn Awning Antiques in Billerica and recommends checking the Brimfield Shows map online (brimfieldantiquefleamarket.com) to narrow down which shows you’re going to attend before heading out.

“See the times they open because one of the toughest things is getting there,” Mullaney said. “I always say that if the sun is up at 6, be there at 5:30 because there’s only one road in and one road out, so traffic can be a nightmare.”

To get the fairgrounds, the market recommends using GPS address: 35 Palmer Road in Brimfield. Another consideration is parking if you’re purchasing larger items, such as furniture. Many times porters are available for a fee, but the process can be made easier for both parties by choosing a parking lot close to your desired show.

Create a list for what you’re looking for.

It’s easy to get swept up in all of the fascinating stories and vintage goods, but it’s best to know what items you want so you don’t end up leaving empty handed.

Advertisement

Ellie Biscoe of South Boston, who grew up antiquing with her mother, Terry, runs a TikTok account as @biscbro where she takes her 15,000 followers on her New England antiquing adventures.

“You can get a little bit overwhelmed going through the Brimfield market,” Biscoe said. “You see all these cute things and think, ‘Oh maybe I need that,’ ‘Oh maybe I need to get this,’ and then you’re leaving with things that you didn’t even want, and you didn’t end up getting things that you were looking for.” Additionally, having measuring tape on hand — as well as dimensions for any large spaces you hope to fill — can be helpful when narrowing down your search.

Timing is everything.

A day can make the difference between finding that perfect piece or watching someone else go home with an item you were eying.

Mark “Willie” Wilcox, who owns Summer Antiques in New York, is another Brimfield veteran who has gone to nearly every event since the ’80s.

“By the end of the week, the dealers move from show to show to show, and the fresh, good, untouched stuff is usually sold by the end of the week,” Wilcox said. For the first day on Tuesday, earlier is better. Many people arrive as early as 4 or 5 in the morning.

However, if you’re not an early bird, all hope is not lost, depending on what you’re looking for and your budget. Though some of the original stuff may have gone earlier, there is promise toward the end of the week, too.

Advertisement

“If you go at the end of the week, you get the bargains because these people come with trailers, and they do not want to pack those trailers and take all that stuff back to their antique store or their storage bin or their garage,” advised Terry Biscoe.

The Brimfield Antique Flea Market will take place July 13-18 and again in September this year. To learn more about Brimfield 2021, visit brimfieldantiquefleamarket.com.

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.