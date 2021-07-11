He keeps pics of other women on his phone

Q. My boyfriend and I have been dating for almost a year now, and we’re not the kind of couple that goes through each other’s phones. Recently, I asked to borrow his phone, and he got all territorial over it. Then, when I asked him if he was hiding something, he admitted that he was saving sexy pictures of other girls from the Internet. And I got really sad because I felt really insecure and I thought ... am I not enough? Or am I not satisfying him enough, or not good looking enough for him?

I told him I’m trying to accept that men are more visual people, but that I also need to let him know how uncomfortable I am because of this. It’s been haunting me ever since, and I’m afraid I might not get over it. It really bothers me because I don’t know if he uses them to pleasure himself or what, even though he already has me. I want to talk to him about it even more, but I don’t want to look obsessive or toxic. I really need advice.

PICTURES

A. If you have more questions about how he engages with those photos, ask. It sounds like he’s open to conversation.

Maybe you’d feel a bit better if you knew how he sources these pics. Are they women on Instagram — people he actually knows or is connected to in some way? (That would be a bigger issue.) Or is this more about finding random Images of women he’ll never meet? Sort of the equivalent of having a crush on a celebrity? That kind of saved photo seems pretty harmless. Yes, it’s different than watching a romantic movie starring some actor you adore or reading a romance novel about a hero who doesn’t exist, but his relationship with these pictures could be similar. Just something pleasant to see for escape.

Just remember that it’s healthy for him to have a fantasy life. Looking at pictures doesn’t mean he’s not attracted to you. Think about other people you’ve found attractive, and know it’s not always about him.

If you’re having trouble connecting with your boyfriend outside of those photos — if there are also problems or gaps in your relationship when no phone is involved — talk about that. Maybe this conflict has highlighted something else.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

“My boyfriend and I have been dating for almost a year now and we’re not the kind of couple that goes through each other’s phones. Recently I asked to borrow his phone, and he got all territorial over it.” These two sentences don’t contract each other at all. It sounds like he’s wise not to trust you with his phone and he had a viable excuse ready for you, which suggests your acting abilities may not be what you think they are. I suspect you’ve been angling to get a hold of his phone for some time now.

AULDYIN





Just because your boyfriend is with you does not mean he can no longer think about other women in a sexual way. The images he’s saved on his phone are to fuel these fantasies and doesn’t mean he’s going to act on his fantasies. I don’t think they’re the threat to your relationship that you think they are.

SURFERROSA





You seem like a good egg so let me explain something: Looking at other women has nothing to do with your relationship. He’s not disrespecting you. It’s not proof that he’s cheating. It never means you are ugly (you know this). It doesn’t mean he is bored with you. Life is a museum full of art. We look at the Picassos. We look at the Rembrandts. Will he cheat? I don’t know. Whatever is on his phone doesn’t matter.

THEARTFULMOOSEDODGER-





I would agree with Meredith. If it was exes or women he actually knows or talks to online, that would be a concern. But saving random sexy pics of women is not really different from watching pornography (which is also normal). He’s allowed to fantasize. Try being curious about it instead of being punitive. Maybe it’ll lead to [something], which would be a win-win.

BONECOLD

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.