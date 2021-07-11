Authorities identify victims in fatal NH plane crash

Police in Charlestown, N.H. on Sunday identified a man killed in a plane crash near Morningside Flight Park as Paul Harrison, 54 of Ryegate, Vt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred Saturday around 5:35 p.m., Police Chief Patrick Connors said.

A man injured in the crash was identified as Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, Maine. He was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Connors said in an e-mail to the Globe.