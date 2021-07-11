Chelsea stunned by toddler’s death

“This community is so small... You know everybody, so like one little tragic story, everybody’s [heartbroken],” said Samira Garcia, 17, who came to place flowers.

Residents also placed tall candles, some featuring religious figures such as Our Lady of Guadalupe, on Sunday, the day after the toddler was killed while out with his mother.

CHELSEA — Pretty flowers and soft teddy bears fill a memorial on the sidewalk near where a 19-month-old boy died after he was struck by a livery vehicle on a busy street in his neighborhood.

Marsha Johnson brought flowers after attending church in Woburn.

““They even mentioned it and prayed for this family,” said Johnson, who lives in the Prattville neighborhood, as she choked up.

Advertisement

Neither the boy nor his family has been identified by authorities.

But his death has deeply shaken residents. Several cars stopped Sunday to look at the memorial.

“Our deepest condolences to the family. Absolutely heartbreaking,” Police Chief Brian Kyes wrote on Twitter.

The boy and his mother were out around noon on Saturday when he was struck in front of 74 Bellingham St. by a livery vehicle, a Toyota C-HR, that had just picked up a passenger.

The boy was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, State Police said in a statement.

The boy had suffered head trauma. Chelsea police took the child’s family to the hospital, Kyes tweeted.

A woman who answered the door at the apartment building where the family lives declined to comment.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, stayed at the scene. She was transported to Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett after complaining of chest pain. She was interviewed there later by a state trooper assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office and local police.

The investigation is still ongoing as of Saturday, State Police said. It was not known Saturday if the driver would face charges.

Advertisement

Chelsea Police, the State Police, and the Suffolk district attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.

The child’s shocking death also renewed concern about safety in the neighborhood. A neighbor who did not want to give his name said that people often drive too fast on Bellingham Street, which is located on a hill.

Johnson said there is always a concern about traffic and children on busy city streets.

“You always wonder in Chelsea, are there going to be kids coming out from the cars?,” she said.

“In Chelsea... it’s a different culture. We kind of live on the street,” Johnson added.

Chelsea firefighters returned to the crash scene Sunday to clean up blood still staining the pavement. Cristian Avellaneda, one of the firefighters at the scene, said first responders were “teary-eyed” about the incident.

He noted that the regional Critical Incident Stress Management Team was deployed, to help first responders cope with the trauma.

“This is a tragedy, a child that young,” he said.































