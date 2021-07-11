Dorchester man arrested on gun and assault charges in Hyde Park

A 46-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Saturday night on gun and assault charges after he allegedly threatened two men with a loaded .38 Special in Hyde Park, Boston police said.
Dijuan Jackson was apprehended without incident at about 9 p.m., after police received a call reporting a man with a gun near 66 Lewiston St., the department said in a statement.
When officers arrived, two men told them Jackson had confronted and threatened the men while he was armed with a revolver, police said.
The victims described Jackson and said he had fled on foot, according to the statement.
Officers found Jackson and frisked him but found no weapons, police said. The officers retraced Jackson’s steps and found a loaded .38 Special Colt Police Positive revolver discarded near 82 Lewiston St., according to the statement.
Jackson will be arraigned in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (fifth offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, being an armed career criminal (level three) and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.