Dorchester man arrested on gun and assault charges in Hyde Park

A 46-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Saturday night on gun and assault charges after he allegedly threatened two men with a loaded .38 Special in Hyde Park, Boston police said.

Dijuan Jackson was apprehended without incident at about 9 p.m., after police received a call reporting a man with a gun near 66 Lewiston St., the department said in a statement.

When officers arrived, two men told them Jackson had confronted and threatened the men while he was armed with a revolver, police said.