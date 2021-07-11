Elderly brother and sister killed in Saugus fire mourned in two communities

The daughter, who did not want to be identified, declined further comment.

Louis Gallo, 78, and Rosemarie Naples, 80, died in the fire that engulfed their home early Saturday morning, one of Naples’s daughters said Sunday.

SAUGUS — An elderly brother and sister were identified as the victims who lost their lives in a three-alarm fire at their home here early Saturday morning, according to a family member.

Fire Captain Tom Nolan said firefighters were first called to 16 Richard St. at 5:33 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find flames “overlapping” the front of two-and-a-half-story house, he said, and began a “heroic effort” to halt the blaze.

Advertisement

Gallo was unable to escape and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Naples was taken from the home to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Though the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said Sunday investigators have found no indications of foul play.

A steady stream of cars drove past the blackened, badly damaged home on Sunday. Many slowed down to stare at the wreckage and sniff at the smoke that lingered in the air. Among the ash and debris, four bouquets on the front steps formed a makeshift memorial to Gallo and Naples. Affixed to one was a note addressed to their relatives: “Call me.”

Claudia R., a neighbor who knew the siblings, described them both as “welcoming and kind,” and said she will remember them as “very nice people.”

The siblings were also mourned in their hometown of Swampscott. Louis Gallo was widely known there as the seaside town’s unofficial historian, even after his move to Saugus in 1995.

In 2016, he weighed in on the return of a marker to commemorate a train crash just days before its 50th anniversary, according to a prior Globe story.

Advertisement

For over two decades, he was an active member of the Swampscott History Buffs, which met monthly at the Swampscott Public Library, according to a profile in 01907 The Magazine. After a career as a commercial artist, Gallo also worked at Swampscott Public Schools and the Swampscott Public Library, the article said.

“Lou was the go to person for anything historical in Swampscott and had recently come back to town to work on the revival of the lilac garden,” Ted Kennedy wrote in a post on Facebook. Dozens of residents mourned his death in the post’s comments, and called it a “terrible loss” for Swampscott.

“Such lovely people,” one woman wrote. “Condolences to their families.”

Peter Spellios, the chair of the Swampscott Select Board, also lauded Gallo for his dedication to the town.

“Swampscott has lost a forever friend and caretaker of Swampscott with the passing of Louie Gallo,” he said in a statement e-mailed to the Globe. “Louie has left us with a greater understanding and appreciation of our hometown and his passion to keep Swampscott’s history alive will forever be felt and valued.”

Correspondent Charlie McKenna contributed to this report.





Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.