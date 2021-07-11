Man, 25, dies in Milton shooting

Investigators believe Simmons got off the moped before he was shot, as he was found a few yards away, Traub said in a statement.

Marquis Simmons of Milton was riding a moped on Belvoir Road, a small street between Blue Hill Avenue and Blue Hills Parkway, said David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

A 25-year-old man died Saturday evening after a shooting in Milton, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said.

Simmons was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died, Traub said. As of Sunday morning, police had not made any arrests in the case.

Investigators did not immediately release information about any possible suspects, but asked anyone who has more information about the case or saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the area around 6 p.m. to call the Milton Police Department at 617-898-4812.

