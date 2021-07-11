Man charged with OUI after striking Boston police cruiser, injuring officer

When officers arrived, they found a police officer lying on the ground next to his “heavily damaged” cruiser, the statement said.

Police responded to a call reporting the crash at 1885 Columbus Ave. at 12:58 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.

A 33-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed into a Boston police cruiser early Sunday morning, injuring an officer, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Officers then spoke to the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, later identified as Louis Wallace, the statement said.

Advertisement

Wallace was allegedly unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and officers allegedly detected a “strong smell of alcohol,” the statement said.

He allegedly could not provide any reason for the collision, the statement said.

He is due to be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including a second offense of operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, the statement said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.