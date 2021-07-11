Person shot near Mission Hill, 10th reported shooting in Boston over weekend

Officers responded at 8:21 p.m. to 31 Smith St., where the victim was found suffering a gunshot wound, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.

A person was shot near Mission Hill Sunday night and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was the 10th reported shooting in the city over the weekend. Previously, nine people were shot in four separate incidents in less than 24 hours between Friday and Saturday night.

On Saturday, four men were shot near 34 Cameron St. in Dorchester. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to survive, police said.

Earlier Saturday, police were called to 7 Delano St. about 11:30 a.m. for a report of a man shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and police later arrested Boma Howell, 42, of Roxbury, officials said. Howell is set to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on multiple charges, including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Early Saturday morning, just after 4:30 a.m., a man was shot near 360 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Friday night, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a woman was shot near 571 Dudley St. in Dorchester and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after that shooting, two men arrived at a hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds that police said were non-life-threatening. Neither of the men would share information with police about where they were shot, police said.

