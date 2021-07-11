In tiny Magnolia, community blood drives gets big donor support

But there were two donors nobody could miss, when Governor Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren, showed up to donate on July 1.

So many people are willing to roll up their sleeves, the nonprofit must schedule appointments, instead of accepting walk-ins, volunteers said.

It’s one of the Red Cross’ top-performing blood drive sites in Massachusetts, and it operates out of the Magnolia Library and Community Center in a village on the rocky coast of Gloucester.

Their visit was welcomed by volunteers who say the tiny nonprofit is just doing its part to help the American Red Cross of Massachusetts confront a severe shortage of blood donations.

“We thank the governor and Mrs. Baker, because hopefully that heightens the awareness that there is a shortage,” said Jamie O’Hara, a longtime board member and volunteer who started the blood drives.





The library held its first blood drive in 2017. Since then, they have paired up with the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to recruit more participants. The library’s next blood drive is scheduled for Friday.

Blood drives held by small nonprofits like the Magnolia center play a key role in keeping the state’s blood supply flowing, a Red Cross spokeswoman said.

“These are the organizations who have opened their doors to the community and given their neighbors a safe and welcoming space to roll up their sleeve and make a lifesaving blood donation,” said Kelly Isenor, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Other long-running drives at nonprofits include American Legion Hall in Burlington and the Knights of Columbus Hall in Methuen. In the last 12 months, of 47 Red Cross sites that held at least 12 blood drives, the Burlington and Methuen sites were ranked number 1 and 3 respectively, according to data from the Red Cross.

The American Legion ran 55 drives in that period and collected on average 43.2 units per drive, while the Knights, which ran 37 drives, collected on average 31.75 units, the data show.

The Magnolia location is ranked sixth, having run 32 blood drives and a total collection of 1,016 units. That rounds out to about 26 units per drive, a “good number for the space and population,” Isenor said.

The library didn’t let up on its collection efforts, even amid the pandemic. The center put in strict protocols, including masking, sanitizing, and temperature checks, volunteers said.

“It’s actually been quite an outpouring of people willing to donate,” said Jim Turner, a Red Cross volunteer who has worked at the center’s drive for the last couple of months.

The Bakers, during their visit, took time to talk to the volunteers and highlight the blood shortage, the volunteers said.

Their visit “really shows us that everybody should be donating and that it’s an important thing to donate blood — that we need it,” said Tina Latassa, who has volunteered with the Red Cross at this site for about a year. “It’s nice for him to get out in the community to see people and to participate.”

None of this would be possible without the work of volunteers — who did “yeoman’s work” — like Latassa and Turner, as well as the technicians and the donors who show up, O’Hara said.

“It’s so wonderful to have everyone show up and sign up and help someone,” said O’Hara. “Blood is the gift of life.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.