A year after scathing DOJ report, Springfield police to replace criticized narcotics unit

Springfield’s police force is also implementing reforms for officer training and accountability, according to Clapprood, who is hammering out a settlement agreement with the US Department of Justice following the July 2020 report on the force’s narcotics unit .

The department’s new Firearms Investigation Unit will work to get illegal guns off the city’s streets, while police continue pursuing illegal drug sales and trafficking by working with regional, state, and federal law enforcement partners, Clapprood said in an interview Sunday.

About a year after a federal investigation found officers with Springfield police’s narcotics bureau engaged in a pattern of excessive force, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is replacing the unit with a team focused on investigating violent crime amid an increase in gun offenses in the city.

Advertisement

“Reform is coming,” Clapprood said. “I’m looking to turn the corner and do the best I can, trying to institute these reforms and answer to the City Council and the citizens of Springfield, while trying to keep the officers educated and safe, as well.”

Replacing the narcotics team with a unit focused on violent crimes and gun offenses, she said, was necessary after an increase in gun violence in Springfield. Police in the city seized 275 illegal firearms in 2020, a record high figure, and have already seized confiscated 112 weapons so far this year, according to a police department statement.

As part of the reorganization, Springfield police will reassign narcotics unit members to other roles in the department, including partnerships with regional, state, and federal law enforcement drug task forces.

One full-time officer will be also assigned to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Strategic Action and Focused Enforcement (SAFE) Team, which investigates violent crime, according to the statement.

Investigations of drug trafficking tend to cross county and state lines, requiring the cooperation of law enforcement agencies at the regional, state, and federal level, Clapprood said. At the community level, police and the courts are also changing how they address people who are struggling with substance use issues, according to Clapprood, who pointed to efforts such as an outreach program overseen by the Hampden County sheriff’s office.

Advertisement

“I’m better suited to investigate the illegal firearms, and turn over a lot of the narcotics information to the [drug] task forces,” Clapprood said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, in a statement released by police Friday, said there has not been one complaint against the police narcotics bureau since Clapprood took command two years ago. He commended Clapprood for her initiatives and reforms to balance public safety and police accountability, which he said “will maximize taking these gun-toting and poison drug dealing violent repeat offenders off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”

The decommissioning of the narcotics unit comes about a year after the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts found Springfield narcotics officers needlessly escalated encounters with civilians, were too quick to throw punches, and struck people in the face, according to the results of the two-year investigation.

The pattern of excessive force also violated peoples’ Fourth Amendment rights, according to the report.

Clapprood said the department has implemented stricter rules on the use of force and imposed requirements for Springfield’s nearly 500 officers to wear body cameras. Clapprood also created an internal audit unit that reviews body-worn camera footage.

Advertisement

Further changes — including making it easier for people to file complaints against police — are expected, she said.

Clapprood said she is meeting weekly with Justice Department officials and hopes to reach a settlement agreement in late September or October.

“Between the command staff’s commitment and dedication, and our work with [the Justice Department], things are going to get better and even more transparent,” Clapprood said. “Once COVID goes away, and we can get out into the public, into the community [and] start speaking to groups of people, they will see all the work that we’ve actually done.”

The 2020 federal report came about a month after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, sparking widespread protests. Local officials, including state Representative Orlando Ramos, called on Springfield police to implement reforms amid criticism directed at the department.

Ramos, also a Springfield city councilor, said in an interview Sunday that he is encouraged by progress made by police, but they must do more to build trust with residents.

“It’s not going to be easy to repair that mistrust that the community has for the police department,” Ramos said. “But we are moving in the right direction.”

Ramos said Clapprood and the department need to demonstrate that any officer who violates the civil rights of the people of Springfield will be disciplined without delay.

“Once we start seeing that, then I think the public will begin to trust that the police department is holding their officers accountable,” Ramos said.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.