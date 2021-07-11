With mask confusion reigning, the chin mask is the summer’s latest look

There it is on a yoga blonde exiting Whole Foods on Beacon Street; on a child pedaling a trike in Brookline; on drivers alone in their cars on Mass. Ave.; on a man wearing an electronic monitoring device on his ankle and trying to sell joints on Boylston Street.

Part beard, part fanny pack, worn with the loops over the ears and the business end stowed under the chin, the look is dominating all categories.

Mariama Condé was the picture of cool. Strolling Fenway with friends in search of afternoon doughnuts, the actress and NYU drama major was rocking her look — tank top, mini skirt, socks folded just so, and, to pull it all together, the summer’s hottest trend: the under-the-chin mask.

And on Twitter, as a swipe at the middle-aged. “No need for a fake ID these days, kids,” @twistedrufus tweeted, “just wear your mask around like a chin strap in areas that still require masks and everyone will assume you’re over 50.”

It’s safe to say that people have become exhausted by the whole mask thing. We’re tired of shouting to be understood, the politicization, the fights on flights.

We foolishly thought we’d be done with them by now, but instead we’re in a liminal space. The pandemic is easing but not gone. Some people are living like the whole COVID thing never happened — pandemic? what pandemic? — while for others it remains a real and present crisis.

Confusion reigns. You can enter some stores and public spaces mask-free, but certainly not all. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors. The World Health Organization and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health say they do. Delta looms.

And here to deal with it all is the chin mask, half on, half off, the physical, facial, embodiment of life in the summer of 2021.

The chin masks aren’t hurting anyone, and no one interviewed by the Globe seemed to be virtue signaling. But masks being masks, they manage to annoy some onlookers anyway.

“I personally don’t understand it,” said stylist Tricia Cromwell, of Trust in Tricia. “I’m very claustrophobic and I don’t get how it’s comfortable or desirable.”

But almost to a person, folks wearing them say they aren’t even thinking about them.

“I don’t notice it anymore,” said Condé, as a similarly attired friend nodded, her surgical mask accordioning in agreement.

“I forget it’s there,” said Lily Johnsky, a COVID researcher at a local hospital, as she passed through Back Bay, a yellow surgical mask adding a splash of under-chin color.

It’s true that the style is not, technically, attractive. It can create a double chin effect where no double chin exists, or accentuate multiple chins. From a distance, it can appear to be black or floral or Louis Vuitton facial hair, not a look everyone is going for.

Many folks wearing chin masks are doing so out of necessity. They’re food delivery workers, hustling in and out of eateries to make a buck, and they don’t have time to waste rooting around for a mask. Or custodians, mask on as they work, pulled down when taking a breather outside. Or they’re public transit commuters, and need to have their mask at the ready as they dash on board.

An emerging body of research is showing a mask-related class divide, where people from historically marginalized racial or ethnic groups are the most likely to wear a mask due to a variety of social and economic factors.”, said Erin K. Vearncombe, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, whose research focuses on how dress informs who we are and how we negotiate the world. White men, she said, are the least likely to wear a mask.

Appearance issues aside, stories on mask safety advise against the chin move. Pulling it up and down can stretch it out and ruin the protective seal. Facial hair or stubble could degrade its quality. Neck or chin bacteria (who knew) could contaminate it. And where have your hands been?

On its website, the CDC advises against wearing the mask around your neck or your forehead (the rare bangs mask?).

But the chin mask’s message is one of benevolence. Tucked away when it’s not needed, whipped over the nose and mouth when called for, it lives to serve.

It’s not worn in protest or idiocy, like the nose-exposing, mouth-covering-only mask. It’s not zany, like the earring mask, which dangles from a single ear and threatens to fall to the (COVID-ridden) sidewalk. It’s not precious, like the bracelet mask.

It’s worn to be nice, and if Pixar makes an animated film of all this (please no), the chin mask will be voiced by Tom Hanks.

