Large-scale seaweed farming could bring unforeseen consequences

While we fully support community-based seaweed farming that is well-managed and scaled appropriately for the ecosystem, what factory farms have taught us is that any activity can become counterproductive and harmful without clear guardrails in place (“From Maine’s warming waters, a new cash crop,” Page A1, June 27).

Seaweed farming on an industrial scale would be a huge experiment with unknown and potentially harmful consequences to the fragile and sensitive marine ecosystems already under tremendous pressure. Some proposals have even suggested farming millions of acres of the ocean for fuel, an idea that is eerily similar to taking land out of food production to grow corn for ethanol.