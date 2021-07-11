American Sepp Kuss captures 15th stage at Tour de France

Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen solidified her favorite status ahead of the Tokyo Games by winning her fourth Giro d’Italia Donne, finishing safely in the breakaway on the final stage of the prestigious Italian stage race. Coryn Rivera of the United States beat British sprinter Lizzie Deignan to win the 10th stage. Elise Chabbey was third while van der Breggen crossed the line in Cormons in fourth place with her arms raised to celebrate her dominant performance. Van der Breggen, the reigning world champion, finished 1 minute, 43 seconds clear of South African teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio , who won the previous day’s queen stage to solidify her own Olympic credentials. Demi Vollering , van der Breggen’s teammate on the Dutch squad for Tokyo, finished the race third overall.

Sepp Kuss couldn’t suppress a wide grin as he raced toward the finish line to become the first American in 10 years to win a stage at the Tour de France. Just before winning Sunday’s grueling 15th stage, Kuss threw his sunglasses into the crowd and put his arms in the air before covering his face, succumbing to emotion and exhaustion. Tyler Farrar had been the last American to win a stage at cycling’s biggest race in 2011. “It’s incredible, I’m lost for words,” Kuss said. The 26-year-old Colorado native left it late to make his move in the punishing 118-mile ride from Ceret at the foothills of the Pyrenees to the tiny mountain-bound nation of Andorra. “This was Sepp’s day,” said Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert, who helped put Kuss in a position to break. “He lives in Andorra and he was looking forward to this stage.” The American attacked going up the 1,796-meter Col de Beixalis and maintained his hard-fought advantage over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde , who finished 23 seconds behind. Col de Beixalis was the steepest climb in a day of many ascents in the Pyrenees. Kuss’s average speed going up was 12.7 miles per hour and 36 m.p.h. going down, where he clocked a maximum speed of 50 m.p.h. Dutch rider Wout Poels finished third and took over the polka dot jersey for the best climber. Race leader Tadej Pogacar enjoyed an uneventful day and remained on course for his second overall victory, increasing his overall lead to more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard .

BASKETBALL

Magic choose Jamahl Mosley as new coach

Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club. Mosley, 42, replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances. Mosley’s hiring gives the NBA 11 Black coaches out of 28 filled jobs right now, with Washington and New Orleans still vacant. Orlando is one of nine teams that has changed or will change coaches since the start of the 2020-21 season. The Magic said they plan to introduce Mosley formally on Monday. Mosley has spent the last 15 years as an assistant in Denver, Cleveland, and Dallas. The last seven seasons were with the Mavericks, and his name has been discussed as a candidate in coaching searches for some time. Most recently, Mosley was with USA Basketball last week in Las Vegas as an assistant coach for the national Select Team — the group brought in to practice against the team that will represent the United States at the Tokyo Games.

US Under-19 men’s team tops France for title

The United States overcame a mammoth performance by 7-foot-2-inch Victor Wembanyama to beat France, 83-81, and win the FIBA Under-19 men’s World Cup in Riga, Latvia. Wembanyama, 17, recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 blocks but fouled out with 2:42 to play and the Americans held on for the victory, led by 16 points apiece from Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech. Chet Holmgren, a 7-1 incoming freshman at Gonzaga, added 10 points and 5 assists and was named MVP of the tournament. Wembanyama is not eligible for the NBA draft until 2023 under current rules. He recently signed with French club Asvel, which is owned by former San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker . . . In WNBA action, Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 17 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Connecticut Sun routed the host New York Liberty, 71-54. It was Jones’s 10th double-double of the season for the Sun (14-6), who go into the Olympic break sitting in third place in the standings. Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and Briann January 10 . . . Dyal Capital is nearing a deal to buy an almost 5 percent stake in the Sacramento Kings, valuing the NBA team at $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Dyal agreed last week to buy less than 5 percent of the Phoenix Suns in a transaction that values that NBA team at $1.55 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

COMBAT SPORTS

Conor McGregor taken out by broken leg

Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor was unable to continue after the first round because of a broken left leg at UFC 264 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. McGregor (22-6) fell to the canvas and never got up after a punch by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot. McGregor’s leg and ankle buckled when he stepped back from the blow, and Poirier finished the round raining shots down on the former two-division UFC champion. UFC president Dana White said he was told McGregor broke his shin near the ankle. McGregor was to have surgery Sunday morning. Poirier was largely in control of the opening round, parrying McGregor’s kicks and landing several strikes before getting control over McGregor on the ground. After McGregor got up from a long stretch of punches and elbows, Poirier knocked him down one last time — and McGregor’s ankle bent gruesomely as he fell.

MISCELLANY

Sea Dogs up winning streak to seven games

Ryan Fitzgerald hit a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning and Triston Casas delivered a two-run single later in the inning to give host Portland Sea Dogs a 7-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats, upping their win streak to seven . . . The Worcester Red Sox only mustered three hits in losing the series finale, 5-1, to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pa. Franchy Cordero’s double, his 28th RBI in 36 games, provided Worcester’s only run . . . Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse won her first title with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 victory over Andrea Petkovic in the Hamburg European Open final. The 23-year-old Ruse is the lowest-ranked WTA winner at No. 198 since No. 299 Margarita Gasparyan won in Tashkent in 2018.