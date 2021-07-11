COVID-19 protocols cut into Phillies’ roster

Third baseman Alex Bohm and relievers Connor Brogdon and Bailey Falter were also placed on the COVID-related injury list.

Barely two hours before the Sox were set to close the first half of the season against Philadelphia, the Phillies announced that their starting pitcher Aaron Nola had been placed on Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 restricted list along with three teammates.

Sixteen months after COVID-19 reshaped sports — with 32,386 fans on hand at Fenway Park as the world embraces a new normal — the Red Sox had their first brush with the complications that come with playing in a pandemic.

Bohm was taken out of Saturday’s game in the eighth inning, and Phillies manager Joe Gerardo revealed Sunday that it was for COVID protocols. He will miss at least 10 days.

Falter, who threw two scoreless innings and picked up the win Saturday, was considered a close contact along with Nola and Brogdon.

Major League Baseball announced last month that 23 teams had reached the 85 percent vaccination threshold.

The Phillies were not one of them.

The Sox have yet to reach that threshold and manager Alex Cora said the Phillies’ cases were a reminder, especially with players traveling for the All-Star break.

“One hundred percent,” Cora said. “That’s something that we’ve been talking about for a while, right. But it’s personal decisions and we respect that.

“Like right now, there’s a lot of people flying around the nation, and when they get back to New York, we got to get back to our testing program and you got to make sure we’re good. But that thing can happen at any time we know that.”

Gonzalez could need stint on IL

Marwin Gonzalez left the game with a right hamstring strain after grounding out in the second inning.

He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.

Gonzalez was already dealing with hamstring issues after leaving Monday’s game against the Angels with tightness. With almost a week to rest, Cora was hopeful that Gonzalez was in the clear. But after re-aggravating the injury, Cora said it could require a stint on the injured list.

“Not great, not great,” Cora said. “We felt that he was good to go, and he felt that right away. So this one looks like it’s going to be an IL thing. Obviously, we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. But it doesn’t look too promising.”

Good signs for Arroyo

The solo homer that Christian Arroyo hit against the Angels in his first game back from a stint on the injured list with a right knee contusion was a sign that the infielder didn’t lose a step.

But over the next four games, he went 2 for 17 with two strikeouts.

He ended the first half by going 3 for 3 with two doubles and Cora saw it as the kind of confirmation of an approach at the plate that should stick with him going into the break.

“He was scuffling there for a few days after he hit the home run,” Cora said. “And that’s what we’re trying to get from him, just swing at strikes. When he goes through — I don’t want to call it a slump — stretches like that like the last three or four days, he’s expanding the zone.

“But when controlling the zone, he can hit the ball to right-center, he can hit the ball the other way, he can walk. So that’s something that we keep talking to him. Don’t try to get too big. Homers happen, don’t try to hit them. Today was a big day for him.”

Next step for Sale is two-inning rehab start in Fort Myers

After throwing a live bullpen session Saturday, Chris Sale sent Cora a text letting him know he felt fine the day after. The next step for Sale will be a two-inning rehab start in the Florida Complex League in Fort Myers on Thursday ... The Sox gave their five All-Stars a special send-off before first-pitch, recognizing Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Matt Barnes, Nathan Eovaldi, and J.D. Martinez in front of the home crowd before they traveled to Colorado for Tuesday’s midsummer classic.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.

