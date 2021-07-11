Game 91: Phillies at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Sox - perhaps their most consistent starter through the first half- coming off his best outing of the season. The righthander threw seven shutout innings in Oakland last Sunday, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 in the process.

A day after their joint second-worst defeat of the season , the Red Sox return to Fenway Park for their first half finale on Sunday hoping to hit the All-Star break on a high note.

Aaron Nola, once a Cy Young Award candidate, has the ball for the Phillies to finish off a difficult first half for the ace - his 4.53 ERA is his worst since his first full season in 2016, and he’s only managed to complete seven innings of work once in his last 13 starts.

Advertisement

PHILLIES (43-44): TBA

Pitching: RHP Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.53 ERA)

RED SOX (55-35): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (7-3, 4.09 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Phillies vs. Pivetta: Harper 3-9, Jankowski 0-3, McCutchen 1-5, Realmuto 4-11

Red Sox vs. Nola: Bogaerts 2-12, Devers 1-8, Gonzalez 0-4, Hernández 3-6, Martinez 3-13, Plawecki 0-8, Renfroe 5-11, Verdugo 3-6, Vázquez 2-7

Stat of the day: Josh Taylor’s streak of 26 straight scoreless appearances, snapped on Saturday night, fell one short of the franchise record of 27 set by Koji Uehara in 2013.

Notes: The Red Sox are an AL-best 55-35 entering the contest, trailing only the National League’s San Francisco Giants (56-32) in winning percentage ... The Phillies have been rolling offensively, with 10 or more runs in three of the team’s last six games, including 11 runs at Fenway on Saturday ... Xander Bogaerts hit a solo shot Saturday to snap a 20-game homerless stretch ... Nola was victorious in his last start, surrendering four runs over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out eight to run his total to 31 over his last 16 innings, and is 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA in four career starts against Boston ... Pivetta is facing his former team for the first time, having pitched for the Phillies from 2017-2020.

Advertisement

Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.