High-tension series ends with a shocker: Houston scores 6 in ninth, beats Yankees

But in a series where the teams took turns trolling each other after some lingering ill will over the years, Houston had the final say.

The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees in the previous two games, highlighted by ace Gerrit Cole’s three-hitter in a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his jersey yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Houston Astros over the New York Yankees, 8-7, Sunday.

New York led, 7-2, after a three-run homer by Gary Sanchez in the eighth inning and was poised for a sweep before the Astros broke loose and handed the Yankees another aching last-inning loss.

After the first two Astros reached base against Domingo Germán in the ninth, Chas McCormick hit a two-run double off Chad Green (3-5). Abraham Toro followed with an RBI double to make it 7-5, still with no outs.

Pinch-hitter Jason Castro singled and one out later, Altuve launched his soaring shot to left field. His temmates greeted him at the plate and ripped off his jersey in the celebration, leaving him shirtless as he hugged manager Dusty Baker on his way off the field.

Ralph Garza Jr. (1-2) pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings for the win. He allowed three walks on a day the Astros won despite walking a whopping 14 batters.

Martin Maldonado homered in the Houston third off Jameson Taillon, making it 1-all and giving Houston its first run in the series. Maldonado pulled his jersey down on the left side, revealing his bare chest as he rounded third base, one day after Aaron Judge pulled his jersey together with both hands as he rounded third on a home run — a callback to the cheating-marred 2019 AL Championship Series, in which Houston beat the Yankees and Altuve was accused of concealing a buzzer in his jersey that helped in the plot.

Sanchez also pulled at his jersey very much like Judge did as he trotted home on his homer. He was greeted at the dugout steps by Rougned Odor, who draped him in a heavy Yankees coat — perhaps a reference to Judge saying he did what he did because it gets “pretty chilly” at Minute Maid Park when the roof is closed.

Day after Acuña lost, Atlanta fans nine straight times to start loss to Miami

Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start a game, pitching Miami past Atlanta, 7-4.

A day after the Braves lost star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury, their hitters had no answers for López’s early dominance.

López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman, and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia, and Dansby Swanson went swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging, and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.

The 25-year-old López (5-5) threw 30 of his first 35 pitches for strikes. He broke the mark of eight straight strikeouts to begin a game set by Jim Deshaies in 1986 and matched by Jacob deGrom in 2014 and German Marquez in 2018.

He gave up three runs in six innings — after his sensational start, he didn’t strike out anyone in his final three innings. It left Atlanta reeling after losing its All-Star outfielder for the remainder of the season, the 23-year-old having torn the ACL in his right knee jumping on the warning track in a Saturday victory.

“I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t know the severity of it until the doctor notified me later on,” Acuña said on Sunday through an interpreter. “I have no control over what happened and just have to do my best to come back stronger than ever.”

“He was in great spirits,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said, referencing a conversation shortly after an MRI confirmed the injury. “He had a lot of rehab and procedural questions; (our talk) was better than I anticipated quite honestly. There’s a lot of unknowns for someone who has never been through something like that.”

No timetable has been set for the surgery.

Robbie Ray silences Rays with another gem

Robbie Ray took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in St. Petersburg, Fla., and the Blue Jays beat Tampa Bay, 3-1, to end the Rays’ six-game winning streak.

The left-hander’s bid ended with one out when Yandy Díaz was awarded a double after a fan reached over the left-field fence and tried to catch his drive. (If the ball had not been interfered with, it would have struck the wall and not been catchable by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.) Ray (7-4) allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out 11 in seven innings. It was his ninth game this season of nine or more strikeouts, tying New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom for most in the majors.

“I felt good on the mound, I felt really good with my pitches,” Ray said. “About maybe the fifth inning where I was like, ‘OK it’s a possibility.’ Just felt like my fastball was really good today. I felt like I was able to pretty much put where I wanted to.”

The AL champion Rays are second in the AL East, 1½ games in back of Boston. Toronto is eight games behind the Red Sox.

Nick Castellanos single cracks Josh Hader, helps Reds close in NL Central

Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee, 3-1, to take three of four in the series and pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. The teams begin a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday night.

The Brewers (53-39) and Reds (48-42) are the only teams in the division with winning records at the All-Star break.

Hader (3-2) came in to pitch the ninth after he surrendered a game-winning homer to Eugenio Suárez on Saturday night. He hit Suárez on Sunday, and Kyle Farmer followed with a pinch-hit single. After a strikeout, Hader walked Jonathan India to load the bases before Castellanos laced a hit up the middle.

Seattle’s Yusei Kikcuhi goes on IL, may still attend All-Star Game

Yusei Kikuchi of the Seattle Mariners was placed on the injured list, with manager Scott Servais saying he couldn’t comment on Kikuchi’s status “for a number of different reasons,” but that he believed the lefthander was still planning to attend All-Star festivities in Denver. Kikuchi made his first All-Star team in his third season since moving to the US from Japan; he’s 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts . . . Wilmer Difo’s tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh’s biggest comeback of the season, and the Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the NL East-leading New York Mets, 6-5. The Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead against Chase De Jong in the first on a two-run homer by Francisco Lindor and a three-run shot by Michael Conforto, but Rodolfo Castro hit two home runs, becoming the first player (per Elias) since Kyle Higashioka in 2018 to homer for each of his first three big league hits . . . Ryan Mountcastle left Baltimore’s 7-5, 10-inning loss against the White Sox with a left forearm contusion after getting hit by a Dylan Cease pitch in the first inning. The team said X rays were negative. Adam Engel won the game for streaking Chicago with a three-run homer, completing a seven-game sweep of the season series for the AL Central leaders . . . Two games were rained out on the final day before the All-Star break. The Cubs, losers of 13 of 15, will make up their game hosting St. Louis as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 24, while Kansas City will make up its postponed game in Cleveland as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 20 . . . Late Saturday night, Arizona’s nightmare season added another dark spot, allowing eight home runs in a 22-1 loss to the division rival Dodgers. It was the home team’s highest scoring game ever at Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962, and was LA’s most runs in a game since 2001. The 22 runs marked the most allowed in a game by the Diamondbacks, who’ve previously had losing streaks of 17 and 13, as well as a 24-game road skid. “I think for me, we’re on the rise,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’re in a different spot. I think we are well beyond our worst days here.”