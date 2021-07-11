Italy claims European championship in shootout over again-heartbroken England

Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England, 3-2, on penalties on Sunday. The match finished 1-1 after extra time.

And it just had be via a penalty shootout.

Gianluigi Donnarumma dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by Bukayo Saka, England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shooutout in front of its own fans at Wembley Stadium. The prior two, by Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, were by players subbed in during the final moments of extra time specifically for the shootout.

Donnarumma won player of the tournament honors.

It was less than four years ago that the Italians plunged to the lowest moment of its soccer history by failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades. Now, they are the best team in Europe and on a national-record 34-match unbeaten run under Roberto Mancini, their suave coach.

England was playing in its first major final in 55 years. It’s the latest heartache in shootouts at major tournaments, after defeats in 1990, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006 and 2012.

England went ahead in the second minute when Luke Shaw scored the fastest goal in a European Championship final. Leonardo Bonucci equalized in the 67th.