In mild surprise, Louisville catcher Henry Davis goes No. 1 overall in MLB Draft

Louisville catcher Henry Davis went with the first overall pick to Pittsburgh in Sunday night’s MLB Draft held in Denver, for the first time made part of the All-Star festivities.
The pick, from former Red Sox and current Pirates general manager Ben Cherington, was a bit of a surprise. Davis was ranked No. 5 in MLB’s final prospect ranking.
At No. 2, Texas chose Vanderbilt righthander Jack Leiter, the son of former major leaguer Al Leiter who struck out nearly 15 batters for nine innings for the Commodores.
The Red Sox hold the No. 4 pick following last season’s 24-36 campaign.
