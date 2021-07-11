fb-pixel Skip to main content
MLB DRAFT

In mild surprise, Louisville catcher Henry Davis goes No. 1 overall in MLB Draft

By Staff ReportUpdated July 11, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Louisville's Henry Davis (32) runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Louisville's Henry Davis (32) runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)Ben McKeown

Louisville catcher Henry Davis went with the first overall pick to Pittsburgh in Sunday night’s MLB Draft held in Denver, for the first time made part of the All-Star festivities.

The pick, from former Red Sox and current Pirates general manager Ben Cherington, was a bit of a surprise. Davis was ranked No. 5 in MLB’s final prospect ranking.

Related: A pair of Red Sox pitchers helped make Henry Davis the top college position player in the MLB draft

At No. 2, Texas chose Vanderbilt righthander Jack Leiter, the son of former major leaguer Al Leiter who struck out nearly 15 batters for nine innings for the Commodores.

The Red Sox hold the No. 4 pick following last season’s 24-36 campaign.

Advertisement

Boston Globe video