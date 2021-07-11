Brewers select Boston College’s Sal Frelick with 15th pick in MLB Draft; Conn. player chosen at No. 7

Frelick played football, hockey, and baseball at Lexington High and was the 2017 Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior.

Boston College center fielder Sal Frelick was chosen by the Milwaukee Brewers with the No. 15 pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday.

“I love guys that spend time competing in other sports. But I just saw so much upside on the baseball field with a kid who had played such little baseball compared to everyone else,” Boston College baseball coach Mike Gambino told the Globe in May. “I just saw how good he was and what I believed he could be doing. I really believed that by dedicating all of his time to baseball, I thought he’d be really, really special.”

Another player from New England, East Catholic High (Manchester, Conn.) lefthanded pitcher Frank Mozzicato, was chosen by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 7 pick on Sunday.

Four straight no-hitters last season put Mozzicato on the national radar. He was the highest-drafted Connecticut high schooler since Bobby Valentine went fifth overall in 1968.





Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.