Red Sox and closer Matt Barnes agree on two-year contract extension

Barnes agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday, and the deal includes a team option for the 2024 season.

Matt Barnes is in his 10th professional season and eighth big league campaign with the Red Sox. It won’t be his last.

Barnes, who is on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, would have been eligible for free agency after this season. The agreement comes at a time when then 31-year-old righthander is having a career year that likely would have generated considerable interest on the open market.

Barnes is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 19 saves, and is headed to his first All-Star Game. He was sporting a career-high 44.6 percent strikeout rate and career-low walk rate (7.2 percent). Hitters had a .509 OPS against him.

Barnes has been candid about his desire to remain with the Red Sox, the team that drafted him in 2011. He and the team nearly reached a multiyear extension in the spring of 2020, but those talks were scuttled by the COVID-19 shutdown.

This spring, the sides talked again. Barnes has consistently spoken of his appreciation for his career with the Red Sox, and the Connecticut native has likewise has made clear that he values the proximity to his family afforded by pitching in Boston, something that left him amenable to renewing talks midseason.

“Absolutely, I would be open to [discussing an extension during the season],” Barnes said last month.

The Red Sox have long valued Barnes’s late-inning presence. He has been durable — his 325 appearances since 2016 were tied for sixth in the majors — with the stuff to attack the best hitters.

While typically used as the highest-leverage setup man until emerging as the closer last year, Barnes has struck out 33.2 percent of the batters he’s faced since 2016 — the seventh-highest strikeout rate by a reliever who has thrown at least 250 innings over the past six years.

But Barnes has reached a higher level in 2021. A newfound willingness to attack the strike zone — particularly with his first pitch — has left batters on the defensive, and often overmatched.

The performance created greater urgency for the Red Sox to strike a deal. The extension, in turn, creates the possibility that Barnes could forge a distinguished place in Red Sox history.

Entering Friday, Barnes had 362 appearances — eighth-most ever as a member of the Red Sox. This season, if he stays healthy, he’ll vault past Ellis Kinder (365 games), Roger Clemens (383 games), and Derek Lowe (384 games).

Three more healthy seasons with the Sox could bring him near Tim Wakefield (590 games), and within one more deal of a run at Bob Stanley (637 games) for the most appearances by a Red Sox pitcher.

“You almost take him for granted,” Ray Fagnant, the Red Sox Northeast scouting supervisor who signed Barnes in 2011, said earlier this season. “[But] he’s etched himself as a lifelong Red Sox and a huge part of this franchise.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.